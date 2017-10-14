Falcons unable to contain Hurricanes

East coach DeWayne Wells, whose Hurricanes (2-6, 2-2 Region 1-5A) stayed in the hunt for a postseason berth, said it was “good to get back on the winning track this late in the season.”

Hurricanes running back Dorian Carmichael went for 25 yards on his first carry of the night and, two plays later, scored on a 9-yard run.

Volunteer fumbled away the ball on its second possession, but freshman Cameron Johnson followed by coming up with a pick-6 that cut the visitors’ lead to 7-6.

After the teams traded punts, the ’Canes broke open the game with four straight touchdowns.

“We made some plays and had that freshman get a pick-6,” Volunteer defensive coordinator Justin Hite said. “I had challenged the defense this week to get a score.

“But they killed us with some of their weak-side runs. We didn’t make adjustments quick enough and that is my fault.

“These eight seniors have stuck with this program and they have been through all kinds of adversity. They deserved better than what I gave them defensively tonight.”

Falcons senior running back Zac Christian, who surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for his career, got Volunteer’s other touchdown when he scored on an 89-yard run in the third quarter. He ended the night with 153 yards on 18 carries.

The Falcons (0-9, 0-5) are off next week before closing out the season at Cocke County.