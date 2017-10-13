logo

Sports Live Friday Night Scores ~ Oct. 13

• Updated Today at 9:17 PM

Here are scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Friday, Oct. 13:

Thursday, Oct. 12

Sullivan South 48, Sullivan East 21

Friday, Oct. 13

Northeast Tennessee

Claiborne 16, Chuckey-Doak 14 (3Q)

Cloudland 26, Jellico 14 (3Q)

Cumberland Gap 26, Cosby 7 (3Q)

Daniel Boone 35, Cocke County 7 (4Q)

Dobyns-Bennett 23, Hardin Valley 3 (3Q)

Farragut 17, Bearden 7 (3Q)

Greeneville 17, Elizabethton 3 (4Q)

Hampton 40, South Greene 6 (3Q)

Hancock County 22, Unaka 20 (3Q)

Morristown East 35, Volunteer 6 (3Q)

Science Hill 35, Morristown West 7 (4Q)

Sullivan North 8, Happy Valley 6 (2Q)

Tennessee High 35, David Crockett 13 (3Q)

West Greene 23, Unicoi County 0 (3Q)

Southwest Virginia

Eastside 49, Twin Springs 6

Hurley 28, Honaker 7 (3Q)

Lebanon 7, Castlewood 0 

Lee 35, Gate City 0 

Union 45, Wise Central 0 

Marion 22, Richlands 18 (4Q)

Ridgeview 24, John Battle 7 (4Q)

Rye Cove 48, Jenkins, Ky. 0 

Chilhowie 54, Rural Retreat 10 (4Q)

