Noah way: Shelton throws for two TDs, runs for another in Boone’s win over Volunteer

The 6-foot-4, 215 pound quarterback passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead the Trailblazers (5-2, 3-0) to a 42-7 Region 1-5A victory over the Falcons (0-8, 0-4).

The ’Blazers scored on five of their eight possessions in the opening half, fumbling the ball away on another.

Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said the plan was to work on their passing game as much as possible because defenses are going to load the box late in the year.

“A couple of times there we had a three-and-out when we spun our wheels a little bit, but we finally got on track and scored 35 points in the first half,” Jenkins said. “My offensive coach was upset with me because I pulled some players.

“I thought defensively we played about as well as we could in that first half. We missed a couple of tackles on the one first down they did get.”

On its first possession, Boone needed only eight plays for a 66-yard scoring drive, capped by Mason Mounger’s plunge into the end zone. Sophomore Cade Gray booted his first of five extra points to give the ’Blazers a 7-0 advantage.

Joe Jones set up Boone’s second score when he recovered a fumble at the Falcons’ 29. Shelton’s pass to C.J. Carter upped the advantage to 14-0.

The teams traded possessions and Zac Christian pounced on a Boone fumble at the Trailblazers’ 41-yard line, but the drive stalled. Two plays later, Shelton and Brennan Blair hooked up on a 79-yard touchdown pass.

“A lot of kids made some good plays for us,” Jenkins said. “Joe Jones trying to make a second effort fumbled the ball, and we had a few freak plays like that. But all in all, I thought our kids played well. Now we just have to get healthy.”

Volunteer finally got on the board in the third quarter. The Falcons marched 72 yards on eight plays — with Christian picking up 59 on the drive — before freshman Dane Dykes burst into the end zone from 2 yards out and Matt Kinkead added the extra point.

Volunteer defensive coordinator Justin Hite said the Falcons were beaten by a very good football team.

“I told their quarterback I would hate to scheme against him week in and week out,” Hite said. “They came in with a concerted effort to throw the football and I don’t blame them.

“But my two freshman linebackers, Dane Dykes and Braden Allen, grew up a lot tonight, and they battled their butts off. The defensive line did not play bad. We had some mix-up in coverages, but the routes they ran were very good against what we had.”