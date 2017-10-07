Prep roundup: Fast-starting Patriots blow by Cougars

Mission accomplished for the Patriots.

East scored on its first seven possessions and cruised to a 49-8 win over the Cougars on homecoming in Bluff City.

“I was really proud of our guys and the way they came out and established the line of scrimmage early on both sides of the football,” East coach Mike Locke noted.

The Patriots set the tone on their first offensive play when running back Gavin LaPrade scampered 43 yards before the Central secondary could drag him down.

LaPrade rushed for 126 yards on only eight carries and scored two touchdowns, Corbin Patrick scored on a 9-yard run and Tanner Leffew took it in from 3 yards out for East (4-3, 2-2). Dylan White threw for two touchdowns, a 9-yarder to Blake Scher and a 59-yarder to Ethan Whitley, and took it in once himself.

Central (0-7, 0-3) went on the attack coming out of halftime. Jackson Harrison connected with Gavin Harkleroad on a 51-yard touchdown pass to get the Cougars on the board, and Nathan Moody added the 2-point conversion.

Greeneville 56, Sullivan South 7

GREENEVILLE — Greene Devils star quarterback Cade Ballard completed 15 of 19 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns to power the top-ranked team in Class 4A past the Rebels at Burley Stadium.

Dorien Goddard was Ballard’s primary target, catching six passes for 101 yards and three TDs. Greeneville (7-0, 3-0 Region 1-4A) had 22 first downs to the Rebels’ nine.

Ethan Ward kept the ball 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and finished 7-of-15 passing for 48 yards with two interceptions for Sullivan South (5-2, 3-1).

Marion 52, Gate City 14

GATE CITY — Senior Kelby Ford rushed for 218 yards and three scores and the Scarlet Hurricanes beat the Blue Devils for just the third time in a series that dates to the 1930s.

The teams met for the first time since 2000 when they were in the Highland District, and Marion won for the first time since 1987. Gate City leads the series 28-3-1.

Marion (7-0) continued its best start since the 1987 season when the ’Canes won their first 11 games.

Jon Sallee threw for 112 yards and hit Grayson Jenkins for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Gate City (0-7). The Blue Devils trailed 24-7 at the half.

Michael Calhoun ran 15 yards to the end zone in the third quarter for Gate City’s other score.

In honor of Brady Webb, the Blue Devils senior who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Ridgeview, Gate City didn’t do its usual run out of the tunnel. The team walked out to midfield with Webb and broke down its huddle to “For Brady Webb.”

Castlewood 56, Twin Springs 6

CASTLEWOOD — The Blue Devils scored on every possession but their last one, when the clock ran out on a win that kept them undefeated in the Cumberland District.

Jack Ward did a little of everything for Castlewood (5-2, 3-0). The senior rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, had two receptions for 63 yards and a TD and made 10 tackles from his linebacker position.

Matt Amburgey accounted for three TDs — two rushing and one passing — and ran in three 2-point conversions for the Blue Devils, who piled up 506 yards. Cameron Blevins scored three times, rushed for 67 yards and recovered a fumble. Mason Bellamy ran for 73 yards on just four carries before getting banged up in the first quarter, A.J. Jessee racked up 11 tackles and blocked a punt, and Jacob Vance had an interception for Castlewood.

Jarvis Pennington hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Perry that pulled Twin Springs (0-6, 0-2) even at 6 in the first quarter, but the Titans couldn’t keep up when the Blue Devils broke loose for 30 second-quarter points.

John Battle 42, Wise Central 0

WISE — Lane Scarbrough scored three touchdowns and passed for two more, and the Trojans (4-2, 1-1) rolled over the Warriors in Mountain 7 District play.

Scarbrough scored on runs off 9, 2 and 98 yards. He finished the game with 149 yards rushing on 10 carries and completed TD passes of 42 and 9 yards to Mikie Statti.

C.J. Crabtree led Wise (2-5, 0-3) with 88 yards on 19 carries.

Eastside 49, Rye Cove 20

CLINCHPORT — Jordan Rasnick completed 11 of 12 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ Cumberland District win over the War Eagles.

Eastside’s Grayson Whited scored on a 48-yard run and caught a 39-yard TD pass from Rasnick. Luke Lawson added a 32-yard TD pass reception and Nick Livingston hauled in a 20-yarder for a score.

Hunter Lunsford returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown for the Spartans (3-3, 3-0).

Mason Hardin rushed 21 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns for Rye Cove (0-6, 0-3).

J.I. Burton 35, Honaker 21

NORTON — Houston Thacker threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the Raiders’ non-district victory.

Thacker scored on a 1-yard blast and tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Andrew Cavins.

Austin Lane electrified the home crowd when he returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown that put J.I. Burton (2-4) up 35-7 late in the third quarter.

Tyree Bolling rushed for 65 yards and Mikey Culbertson 51 for the Raiders. Bolling scored on an 8-yard jaunt and Culbertson on a 1-yard run.