Happy homecoming: Bucs bottle up Colonials 16-3

After giving up 56 points the previous week, the Bucs had eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss in a 16-3 homecoming victory over Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The Bucs (3-3) held the Colonials (2-3) to just 76 yards of total offense in the first half and harassed Robert Morris quarterback Jimmy Walker throughout the game.

“We gave up a few plays at the end, but that quarterback is going to be sore tomorrow,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “He got hit a bunch, and we did a good job against the running game. It was the kind of game like I anticipated. It was low-scoring, but I thought we hung right in there with them.”

