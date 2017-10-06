logo

Sports Live Friday Night Finals ~ Oct. 6

• Updated Oct 6, 2017 at 9:46 PM

Here are your final scores from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Friday, Oct. 6:

Northeast Tennessee

Cloudland 22, Hampton 20 

Cosby 7, Concord Christian 6

Cumberland Gap 35, Jellico 6

Daniel Boone 42, Volunteer 7 📷

David Crockett 56, Cherokee 48 📷

Dobyns-Bennett 42, Farragut 34 📷

Elizabethton 42, Union County 13

Grainger 30, Chuckey-Doak 14 

Greeneville 56, Sullivan South 7 

Johnson County 14, Happy Valley 7

Knox Catholic 58, West Greene 7

Morristown West 28, Jefferson County 6

Science Hill 41, Hardin Valley 35

South Greene 42, North Greene 12

Sullivan East 49, Sullivan Central 8

Tennessee High 42, Cocke County 3

Unicoi County 64, Unaka 30

Interstate Games

Thomas Walker 30, Hancock County 6

Southwest Virginia

Castlewood 56, Twin Springs 6 

Eastside 49, Rye Cove 20 

Graham 52, Lebanon 13

Grundy 42, Hurley 0

J.I. Burton 35, Honaker 21

John Battle 42, Wise Central 0 

Marion 52, Gate City 14

Union 24, Lee 6 📰

Virginia High 20, Abingdon 19

Follow all the action every Friday night in the Sports Live RedZone.

