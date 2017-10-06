Sports Live Friday Night Finals ~ Oct. 6

Northeast Tennessee
Cloudland 22, Hampton 20
Cosby 7, Concord Christian 6
Cumberland Gap 35, Jellico 6
Daniel Boone 42, Volunteer 7 📷
David Crockett 56, Cherokee 48 📷
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Farragut 34 📷
Elizabethton 42, Union County 13
Grainger 30, Chuckey-Doak 14
Greeneville 56, Sullivan South 7
Johnson County 14, Happy Valley 7
Knox Catholic 58, West Greene 7
Morristown West 28, Jefferson County 6
Science Hill 41, Hardin Valley 35
South Greene 42, North Greene 12
Sullivan East 49, Sullivan Central 8
Tennessee High 42, Cocke County 3
Unicoi County 64, Unaka 30
Interstate Games
Thomas Walker 30, Hancock County 6
Southwest Virginia
Castlewood 56, Twin Springs 6
Eastside 49, Rye Cove 20
Graham 52, Lebanon 13
Grundy 42, Hurley 0
J.I. Burton 35, Honaker 21
John Battle 42, Wise Central 0
Marion 52, Gate City 14
Union 24, Lee 6 📰
Virginia High 20, Abingdon 19
Follow all the action every Friday night in the Sports Live RedZone.