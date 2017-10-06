Dobyns-Bennett hosts No. 3 Farragut tonight at J. Fred Johnson Stadium

“They are ranked No. 3 in the state, have three receivers with Southeastern Conference offers and two running backs that gained 316 yards between them last week in their win over Science Hill,” said D-B head coach Graham Clark. “They’re always solid up front and have two really good linebackers.”

And as if that weren’t enough, Farragut (7-0, 3-0) has won 19 straight games, including last year’s Class 5A state championship.

“They have a lot of guys back from that state championship team and play with a great deal of confidence,” added Clark.

The Indians (3-3, 1-1), who beat Bearden 23-7 in Knoxville last Friday, have a great deal at stake in tonight’s contest. A victory would give them an outside chance at earning a regular season district title. More importantly, it would solidify the possibility of D-B earning a precious postseason berth.

“Our young men are excited about the challenge,” said Clark. “We’ve had a couple of tough losses, but the guys have come back each week and practiced hard, doing everything they can to get better.

“We realize we have to make our own breaks,” said Clark. “What I do know is this team has played with amazing effort. They are the hardest working team I know.”

In Southwest Virginia, the Union juggernaut rolls into Ben Hur to take on Lee in a Mountain 7 District showdown and the Brawl for the Bucket at Five Star Stadium.

The Bears (6-0, 2-0) are coming off an impressive 14-10 win over Class 6A Morristown West at Bullitt Park last week. The Generals (3-2, 0-1) were idle last Friday and got a chance to see Union in action.

“Union is always well prepared,” said Lee head coach Jeremy Pendergraft. “They do so many things well, there are just not many flaws.

“They are what everyone else wants to be,” added Pendergraft.

The season-ending knee injury to Bears starting quarterback Bailey Turner has altered things, but in a scary way. Now teams have more to worry about when highly recruited and all-state receiver James Mitchell steps on the field, sometimes in the Wildcat formation.

“Now you have to worry about Mitchell touching the ball more,” said Pendergraft. “He can make you look pretty bad.”

But the Bears aren’t all about Mitchell. Braxton Zirkle rushed for 158 yards against M-West and provides plenty of balance in the Union offense.

“It all starts up front for us,” said Union head coach Travis Turner. “You still have to block people and our OL has been doing that.

“Lee is playing with a great deal of confidence,” added Turner. “In this district, you have to be ready to play every Friday night.”