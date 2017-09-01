Bears quell Blue Tornado

Union scored the first 16 points Friday night on the way to a 16-7 win over Richlands at Bullitt Park.

The previous four meetings between the teams were all decided on the final play of the game. This year, coach Travis Turner’s Bears had other ideas.

“We wanted to come out and control the game,” Turner said.

“I thought our offensive line did a great job tonight. They’re a very good football team and have a good defense, and I think our line did a great job,” he added.

Union (2-0) used the domination up front to control possession for most of the night. The Bears’ first drive of the game, which covered 60 yards and encompassed more than five minutes, culminated in a 22-yard field goal from Justin Falin.

Defense governed most of the first half — with one major exception that was the most exciting play of the game: an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown by NCAA Division I prospect James Mitchell.

“It’s hard to play this game without any emotion and that kind of sparked us a little, I think,” Mitchell said.

The senior also ripped off a couple of big runs on receiver sweeps and added another Bears score on a 6-yard touchdown run that came after Mitchell took a direct snap out of the wildcat formation.

Mitchell’s play at free safety also helped the defense limit Richlands (1-1) to 108 yards total offense for the game.

“Defensively, we had a great effort and I really think that’s what won the game for us,” Mitchell said.

The Blue Tornado’s offense struggled in both the rushing and passing games thanks in big part to the play of Jeb Stidham, Nick Cooper, Mason Polier and Luigi Colot.

“We had a great week of practice and that momentum just sort of carried over,” said Stidham, an all-state lineman who spent most of the night drawing double-blocking assignments from the Blue Tornado offense.

“That allowed other linemen to get in and opened up the lanes for linebackers,” he noted.

“This was a big win for us. Richlands is a good team and beating them is always a good win.”

The Blue Tornado’s lone score came with 1:35 left in the third quarter when quarterback Trey Brown connected with Taylor Horn on a 20-yard touchdown pass.