Still all in for J.T.

Before the injury, Brooks faced a promising future in two sports: baseball and football. After the injury, he faced two choices: allow his life to turn into a pity party or accept his fate and make the absolute best of the situation.

As his family and friends noted Saturday during the second annual Help Hope Live golf tournament at McDonald Hills Golf Course, J.T. chose the latter.

His father, Jimmy, said he’s been amazed to see the community — and really the region and beyond — come together for his son. It shows there’s so much good in so many people but especially in Hawkins County and Northeast Tennessee.

“They care about families and especially J.T. and want him to have opportunities to recover, and it has just been amazing with the support he has had,” Jimmy Brooks said. “He has a platform with a story to tell and his attitude in the whole process has been something that has amazed everyone.

“He doesn’t cry, he doesn’t feel sorry for himself and doesn’t bemoan the situation. He just gets up every day and goes to work with his therapy with a smile on his face. That makes me really proud.”

J.T. was at McDonald Hills on Saturday for the Help Hope Live tournament, which helps him and his family address the ongoing expenses associated with his recovery from the catastrophic injury.

Chief Nation has been an awesome supporter of one of its own. This weekend’s tournament — with 176 golfers teeing off in the two shotgun starts on Saturday — offers a perfect example of that community backing.

“I have an awesome support system and I just try to keep a positive attitude knowing it could be much worse,” J.T. said. “It really means a lot with my friends, my family and the whole community behind me.

“This time last year I was still at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and it means a lot to be here this time and just having a good time with the folks here.”

Six months before the accident, J.T. received a new pickup truck for his 16th birthday. Thanks to modifications to the vehicle, he’ll be able to drive it to Cherokee for his senior year.

“We thought we were going to be able to bring it up here yesterday, but they still have a couple more alterations to make on it,” J.T. noted.

His mother, Christie, admitted the situation makes it easy to get down at times. But when she sees the smile on her son’s face, she said, it reminds her how blessed she is.

“He’s always been competitive and I think that has been a driving force helping him now,” she said. “He just has such a great attitude and that winning attitude is what has helped him go forward and do as well as he has. If he is willing to work that hard, then we can be there to support him.”

J.T. had an 82 mph fastball, Jimmy Brooks said, and probably could have played college baseball or football — but it just was not in God’s plans for his son.

“But God has great plans for J.T. and we know that ultimately God’s going to be glorified no matter what,” Jimmy said. “He’s overcome so much and we believe ultimately he’ll be healed. We’re just taking it one day at a time and it will be in God’s plans and timing and not ours.”

Cody Baugh, J.T.’s high school coach, was among the supporters playing in the golf tournament. Baugh said his former quarterback is a great example of how to overcome adversity.

“To have a terrible injury like that doing something you love and once you talk to J.T. it’s easy to tell he is not letting this bother him,” Baugh said. “He has made the most of every opportunity in this situation and been a great role model for a lot of people by always staying positive and working his butt off.

“The good Lord has a plan for all of us and I think J.T. is following that plan doing what God has set out for him.”

Robin MacClellan of East Tennessee Iron and Metals helped hold down the fort while the Brooks family was in Atlanta, and she also was heavily involved in putting the benefit tournament together.

“J.T. has the most wonderful attitude and he is definitely a great role model for us to live our life by,” she said. “He is never tired and has been such an inspiration not only for the people in our community but for the people at the Shepherd Center and also at the Christopher (& Dana) Reeve Foundation.”

Tax-deductible gifts to benefit Brooks may be made online at helphopelive.org/campaign/11234. Help for others who are transplant or catastrophic injury patients also can be made at helphopelive.org for the South-Atlantic Spinal Cord Injury Fund. More information is available by calling (800) 642-8399.