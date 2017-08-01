ETSU sets kickoff times for home games

The Bucs christen their new stadium with a 7 p.m. season opener against Limestone College on Saturday, Sept. 2. Following that game, ETSU hosts reigning Southern Conference champion The Citadel at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16, Mercer at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, Robert Morris at 3:30 p.m. for the Bucs' homecoming game on Oct. 7, and Wofford at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. ETSU's final regular-season home game, against VMI on Nov. 4, has a noon kickoff.

“Our goal with game times is to provide our fans and those throughout our region with a convenient opportunity to enjoy our games,” Scott Carter, ETSU's senior associate athletic director and COO, said in a release from the university. “We are extremely pleased with the dates and times for our games this year in our new stadium.”

To purchase season tickets for the 2017 season, call the ETSU Ticket Office at (423) 439-3878 or visit ETSUBucs.com. Individual game tickets will be released soon.