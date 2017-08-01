Cavs tabbed to finish fourth in MEC

The Cavaliers went 6-5 in 2016. They return 14 starters in coach Dane Damron's second year at the helm.

Shepherd University, coming off back-to-back MEC championships, was tabbed to win a third straight. The Rams were undefeated in league play last season and went 13-1, reaching the NCAA Division II semifinals for a second consecutive year.

Notre Dame College was second and Fairmont State third in the preseason poll.

Virginia-Wise opens the season on Aug. 31 on the road at Glenville State. The Cavs embark on the home portion of their schedule at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 against West Virginia State.

Preseason MEC poll

(No. 1 votes in parentheses)

1. Shepherd University (8) ... 98 points

2. Notre Dame College (2) ... 89 points

3. Fairmont State (1) ... 85 points

4. Virginia-Wise ... 54 points

5. Charleston ... 52 points

6. West Liberty ... 51 points

7. West Virginia Wesleyan ... 46 points

8. Glenville State ... 45 points

9. Concord ... 43 points

10. West Virginia Wesleyan ... 26 points

11. Urbana ... 16 points