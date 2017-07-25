Vols' home opener to kick off at 4 p.m.

The Vols' first game of season at Neyland Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. and be shown on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday. Tennessee is hosting Indiana State five days after taking on Georgia Tech at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Sept. 4 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. That game will begin at 8 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

The Vols will open SEC play on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. That clash will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Times and television coverage of the rest of UT's games will be announced later.