D-B QB Club invites Tribe fans to preseason kickoff

The annual Dobyns-Bennett Preseason Kickoff festivities will be held Friday, starting at 5 p.m., at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The Tribe's scrimmage with Elizabethton will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission to the event is free. Food trucks will be on hand offering barbecue, hot dogs, desserts and more for purchase.

The Dobyns-Bennett Quarterback Club also will have items available for purchase, including car magnets, coupon cards, premier parking passes, team T-shirts and rain ponchos, along with a Fan Cloth catalog offering team apparel.

The nonprofit Dobyns-Bennett Quarterback Club was founded in 1982 with the purpose of supporting the Indians football team and promoting community involvement. The club provides scholarship programs and nutrition for the team, and purchases of club items go toward the team.

To learn more about the Dobyns-Bennett Quarterback Club, call (423) 782-8739.