Union's Mitchell announces top schools

Union’s James Mitchell announced his top five college choices Thursday evening via Twitter.

Listed among the top 20 NCAA Division I tight end prospects in the 2018 national recruiting class, Mitchell tweeted his top five choices as Duke, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Georgia. A total of 16 DI schools have made football scholarship offers to Mitchell.

The 6-foot-4 senior will be one of the top watched players in the prep football scene across the state. That is one reason Mitchell said he wanted to cut his college choices to five before his final season at Union.

“I wanted to get this out before my season started so I can focus on just those schools throughout the year,” said Mitchell.

As far as his top five picks, he said he selected the schools he feels will be the best fit for him.

“The biggest factors were probably the schools that I thought had the best coaching staffs and places where I would feel at home for the next four or five years,” said Mitchell. “And places with a family-type atmosphere. Places that play good football and are surrounded with good people.”

With his choices narrowed to five, Mitchell said he plans to make a commitment in January.