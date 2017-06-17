Annual Witten camp remains ‘one of those special days’

The 10-time NFL All-Pro tight end was as spry as ever Saturday while working with more than 1,200 kids in the two-session event at Citizens Bank Stadium.

“It just energizes me every year I come here,” Witten said. “It kicks me off into summer as I prepare for football season. It’s a great time and this community is home for me. The older you get I think the more you appreciate that. Today is one of those special days.

“So much of what we tried to do 15 years ago, to see it come together like it has and evolve like it has, it’s just been really remarkable.”

Though the camp revolves around football, it’s the positive, encouraging environment Witten hopes lingers with the attendees.

“You want to teach them football and work ethic,” he said. “More importantly, I want them to believe in themselves and their dreams and know that anybody can accomplish those. I’m a great example of that growing up right here in this community. With that comes decisions they have to make and hopefully I can encourage them to make those right decisions with the great platform that we have.”

Witten, of course, doesn’t do it alone. Many area coaches lend their time to the event, and they were treated to talks from Miles Austin and DeMarco Murray, two of Witten’s Dallas Cowboys teammates, during Friday night’s pre-camp dinner.

“I’m proud of these coaches,” Witten said. “Much like in my life, my grandfather (former Elizabethton coach Dave Rider), who was my coach, invested in me and allowed me to chase my dreams, that’s what we want these coaches to do. It’s exciting to be a part of that.”

Also part of Witten’s youth was the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton where he first went as an 11-year-old after moving to Tennessee. He has long credited his positive experience with the organization as the inspiration for his own community service, much of which has been supportive of Boys & Girls Clubs in Elizabethton and Dallas. And last month, Witten was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame.

During Saturday’s camp, the SCORE Foundation presented the Elizabethton Boys & Girls Club with a check for $25,000.

“The Boys & Girls Club is great community and it’s always been near and dear to me and my family’s heart,” Witten said. “The Boys & Girls Club is something I grew up in and they are changing lives every day. The gift was really a sincere way for us to help them to continue to do that.”

Also lending an assist Saturday were four current Tennessee Vols tight ends; Ethan Wolf, Eli Wolf, Austin Pope and Jakob Johnson.

“Those guys will be in my shoes before long,” Witten noted. “So this is a great opportunity for me to mentor them and spend some time with them.”

This was the second year helping out at the camp for Ethan Wolf, who called Witten “the absolute perfect role model on and off the field.”

“I just came to help these kids because we were in their position one day,” said the rising senior and expected starter for the Vols. “What better to do than to give back just like Jason is doing. So we made the drive up this morning to enjoy some football and enjoy working with the kids.”

Among the former campers on hand to coach was Kingsport native and Wake Forest alum Ty Hayworth.

Fresh off a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hayworth was assisting with a youth camp at Dobyns-Bennett, his alma mater, when the opportunity arose to to help at Witten’s camp.

“It’s been fun, it’s always cool to get out, help out with the kids and have a good time,” Hayworth said.

“The tryout with the Jaguars was awesome, a whole lot of fun,” he added. “I had a good three days down there but unfortunately didn’t get signed. I’m hoping maybe someone else will call down the line.

“If not, I’m going to start rotating my career into the coaching field. I’ll start the process of getting my master’s degree and working as a graduate assistant to get my coaching career started.”

During the day, Witten learned of another former camper who just graduated high school and will be playing for Carson-Newman this fall.

“He started coming as a 7-year-old and just finished last year,” Witten noted. “It’s a neat thing to think you can have an impact on a kid from grade school all the way up. That’s been an enjoyment for me.”