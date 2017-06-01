Beamer, Brown debut on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The ballot released by the National Football Foundation included 75 players and six coaches who competed in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA. An additional 98 players and 31 coaches from lower divisions and NAIA are also up for consideration.

Beamer coached Virginia Tech from 1987-2015 and won 238 games. At the time of his retirement, Beamer was the winningest active coach in FBS history, having led the Hokies to four Atlantic Coast Conference championships, three Big East titles and 23 consecutive bowl appearances.

Brown won 158 games in 15 seasons with Texas, including a national title in 2005.

The newest Hall of Fame class will be announced Jan. 8 in Atlanta, the site of the College Football Playoff championship game.

Former players Charles Woodson, Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson also made their first appearances on the ballot. Woodson played defensive back and returned punts for Michigan, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1997. Reed was a star safety on Miami’s 2001 national championship team. Johnson was an All-America receiver for Georgia Tech.

Notable players who have been up for consideration previously are Miami stars Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis, Eric Dickerson of SMU and Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch, who won the 2001 Heisman Trophy.