ETSU changes up spring football schedule

The Bucs had planned to open spring practice on Tuesday. Now, drills will start on Monday, March 13 and conclude with the MSHA Spring Game on Saturday, April 8 at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The team will conduct two scrimmages, on March 23 and March 30, with times and locations to be announced later.

“With the threat of severe weather that is expected to hit our area all week, we’ve decided to push back spring practice until after spring break,” coach Carl Torbush said in a statement from the university. “... Our intention was to have two to three practices before spring break for evaluation purposes, but with the inclement weather that is forecasted to hit our area, we felt it was best for our program to begin practice after spring break. We felt it was best to make this decision now instead of pushing back the start date day by day.”

Below is the revised, but still tentative, spring practice schedule:

Monday, March 13 — Practice No. 1

Tuesday, March 14 — Practice No. 2

Thursday, March 16 — Practice No. 3

Friday, March 17 — Practice No. 4

Monday, March 20 — Practice No. 5

Tuesday, March 21 — Practice No. 6

Wednesday, March 22 — Practice No. 7

Thursday, March 23 — Scrimmage No. 1

Monday, March 27 — Practice No. 9

Tuesday, March 28 — Practice No. 10

Thursday, March 30 — Scrimmage No. 2

Monday, April 3 — Practice No. 12

Tuesday, April 4 — Practice No. 13

Thursday, April 6 — Practice No. 14

Saturday, April 8 — Mountain States Health Alliance Spring Game, noon at Kermit Tipton Stadium

Practice days and times are subject to change. Practices will begin at 4 p.m. and will be held on the practice fields adjacent the Basler Center for Physical Activity. Practices and scrimmages are free and open to the public. For schedule changes, follow @ETSUFootball on Twitter for updates.