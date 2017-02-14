Bucs to open spring practice Feb. 28

East Tennessee State coach Carl Torbush released the Bucs' spring football schedule on Tuesday.

ETSU will hold its first open practice on Feb. 28, and the drills will continue through April 8, the date of the MSHA Spring Game at Kermit Tipton Stadium. There will be two scrimmages, on March 23 and March 30, with locations and times still to be determined.

“We are excited to release our 2017 spring practice schedule,” Torbush said in a release from the university. “Obviously, this is a very important time for the growth of our program. We are excited to build off the momentum in which we ended our 2016 season. We have most of our players returning, so this is a key time to see how much improvement we have made.”

SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Feb. 28 – Practice No. 1

March 2 – Practice No. 2

March 14 – Practice No. 3

March 16 – Practice No. 4

March 17 – Practice No. 5

March 20 – Practice No. 6

March 21 – Practice No. 7

March 23 – Scrimmage No. 1 (Location and Time TBD)

March 27 – Practice No. 9

March 28 – Practice No. 10

March 30 – Scrimmage No. 2 (Location and Time TBD)

April 3 – Practice No. 12

April 4 – Practice No. 13

April 6 – Practice No. 14

April 8 – ETSU Football Family “State of the Program," 9-10:30 a.m., inside the Humphreys Center (second floor of the west side of the MiniDome); open to all former players, coaches, cheerleaders and support staff.

April 8 – MSHA Spring Game (noon at Kermit Tipton Stadium)

April 8 – ETSU Baseball vs. Western Carolina (2 p.m. at Thomas Stadium)

April 8 – Buccaneer Bash Auction, 6:30 p.m., MSHA Athletic Center. Cost is $65 per person. Call (423) 439-4738 for more information or to reserve a spot

Practice days and times are subject to change. Practices will begin at 4 p.m. and will be held on the practice fields adjacent the Basler Center for Physical Activity. Practices and scrimmages are free and open to the public. For schedule changes, follow @ETSUFootball on Twitter for updates.