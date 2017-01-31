VHSCA announces 1A, 2A all-state football teams

Union’s James Mitchell (Jr.) was selected at tight end on the Group 2A squad along with teammate Jeb Stidham (Jr.) as a defensive lineman.
Gate City’s Hunter Collier (Sr.) earned first-team as a utility player.
The J.I. Burton trio of Roy Thacker (Sr., defensive end), Peyton Stallard (Sr., defensive lineman) and Matthew Jones (Sr., offensive lineman) were named to the Group 1A team.
Virginia High School Coaches Association
All-State Football Teams
GROUP 1A
Offensive Player of the Year
Harrison Schaefer, Riverheads
Defensive Player of the Year
Ridge Stokes, Riverheads
Coach of the Year
Robert Casto, Riverheads
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Chandler Branch, Jr., C, Riverheads
Dylan Anderson, Sr., OL, George Wythe
Daniel Edwards, Sr., OL, Galax
Mathew Jones, Sr., OL, John I. Burton
James Rea, Sr., OL, Riverheads
Walker Nowers, Jr. WR, George Wythe
Tyrese Rose, Sr., WR, Sussex Central
Terrell Hundley, Jr., WR, Essex
Ridge Stokes, Sr., TD, Riverheads
Doug Peoples, Jr., RB, Galax
Brady Justice, Sr., RB, Hurley
Harrison Schjaefer, Sr., RB, Riverheads
Cole Blaker, Sr., QB, Narrows
Jacob Adams, Jr., Utility, Altavista
DEFENSE
Zane Seymore, Sr., LB, Patrick Henry
Ben Bishop, Sr., LB, George Wythe
Clyde Edmonds, Jr., LB, Sussex Central
Tayten Sykes, Jr., DB, Hurley
Booger Owens, Sr., DB, George Wythe
Mateo Maulbeck, Sr., DB, Altavista
Natron Lee, Sr., DB, Franklin
Roy Thacker, Sr., DE, John I. Burton
Treyvon Hall, Sr., DE, Sussex Central
Peyton Stallard, Sr., DL, John I. Burton
Brandon Cale, Sr., DL, Chilhowie
Jeffery Maddox, Sr., DL, Riverheads
Taishan Holmes, Sr., DL, Essex
Jordan Stout, Sr., P, Honaker
Markell Moss, Sr., RS, George Wythe
Jordan Stout, Sr., P, Honaker
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Gavin Gray, Jr., C, George Wythe
Logan Justus, Jr., OL, Hurley
Steven Farmer, Sr., OL, Altavista
Michael Freeman, JR., OL, Sussex Central
Edward Tynum, Jr., OL, Franklin
Jacob Branham, Sr., WR, John I. Burton
Hunter Eaton, Sr., WR, Honaker
Natron Lee, Sr., WR, Franklin
Colby Rider, Sr., TE, Fort Chiswell
K.J. Cook, WestJr., RB, Parry McCluer
Lamar Lucas, Sr., RB, Colonial Beach
Trevon Hatch, Jr., RB, Sussex Central
Malik Delk, Sr., QB, Sussex Central
Zach Lester, Sr., Utility, Hurley
DEFENSE
Colby Rider, Sr., LB, Fort Chiswell
Tyler Jones, Sr., OB, Covington
Quintin Napper, Sr., LB, Colonial Beach
Lynn Lawson, Sr., LB, Franklin
Matt Thompson, Sr., DB, Pary McCluer
Andrew Cavins, JR., DB, John I. Burton
Kenan Anunay, JR., DB, Central Lunenburg
Tyrese Rose, Sr., DB, Sussex Central
Cody Dales, Jr., DE, Twin Valley
Raymond Alexander, Sr., DE, Central Lunenburg
Matthew Jones, Sr., DL, John I. Burton
Josh Cash, Sr., DL, Parry McCluer
Pha’Shard Harris, Sr., DL, Sussex Central
Ridge Stokes, Sr., P, Riverheads
Rinaldo Martina, Sr., K, Riverheads
Natron Lee, Sr., RS, Franklin
GROUP 2A
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Drake Cocks, Sr., C, Appomattox
Josh Clarke, Sr., G, Goochland
Alex Sibert, Sr., G, Central Woodstock
Bryce Carter, Sr., T, Stuarts Draft
XZavier Morgan, Sr., T, Appomattox
James Mitchell, Jr., TE, Union
Codie Howie, Sr., WR, Richlands
Javon Butler, Sr., WR, East Rockingham
Logan Comer, Sr., WR, East Rockingham
Jamorya Cousins, Sr., RB, Graham
Hunter Rogers, Sr., RB, Clarke County
Marcus Burton, Sr., RB, Goochland
Jaylen McNair, Sr., QB, East Rockingham
Logan Surface, Sr., K, Graham
Hunter Collier, Sr., Utility, Gate City
DEFENSE
Clay Brooks, Sr., DE, Goochland
Bryan Wallace, Jr., DE, Clarke County
Landon Lowe, Sr., DL, Richlands
Ricky Mayfield, Jr., DL, Goochland
Jeb Stidham, Jr., DL, Union
Macky Martin, Sr., DL, Clarke County
Brett McDonald, Sr., LB, Clarke County
Donte Vineyard, Jr., LB, Graham
Charles Weatherman, Sr., LB, Buffalo Gap
John White, Sr., LB, Stuarts Draft,
Cordell Mattox, Sr., DB, Goochland
De’Von Graves, Jr., DB, Appomattox
Delonta Kelso, Sr., DB, Appomattox
Calvin Martin, Sr., DB, Goochland
Carter Jamerson, Sr., P, Appomattox
Tre Walker, Sr., Return, Appomattox
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Josh Wallace, Sr., C, Clarke County
Austin Pannell, Sr., G, Appomattox
Ben Reynolds, Jr., G, Giles
Neil Carini, Jr., T, Richlands
Evan Duncan, Sr., T, Union
Brett McDonald, Sr., TE, Clarke County
Taymon Cooke, Jr., WR, Graham
Tyler Hamilton, Sr., WR, Gate City
Kyle Clanton, So., WR, Central Woodstock
Zanthos Hairston, Sr., RB, Martinsville
Izzy Johnston, Sr., RB, Stuarts Draft
Jaquon Durrant, Sr., RB, Dan River
John Luke Asbury, Sr., QB, Richlands
Zach Gordon, jr., K, Goochland
Chris Davis, Sr., Utility, Clarke County
DEFENSE
Hunter Stanley, Jr., DE, Glenvar
Brady Rudd, Sr., DE, Lee
Hunter Riley, Sr., DL, Strasburg
Akria Price, Sr., DL, Martinsville
Chritian Kennedy, Sr., DL, Appomattox
Andrew Dye, Jr., DL, Richlands
Gerran Hinds, Sr., LB, Appomattox
Will Tawney, Sr., LB, Glenvar
james Phillips, Sr., LB, Brunswick
Hunter Grizzle, Sr., LB, Gate City
Ryan Beidleman, Jr., DB, Giles
Carston Shockey, Sr., DB, Central Woodstock
Kwante Rice, Sr., DB, Brunswick
Carson Peck, Sr., DB, Stuarts Draft
Josh Pritchett, Sr., P, Strasburg
Austin Pennington, Sr., Return, Giles