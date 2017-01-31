VHSCA announces 1A, 2A all-state football teams

Union’s James Mitchell (Jr.) was selected at tight end on the Group 2A squad along with teammate Jeb Stidham (Jr.) as a defensive lineman.

Gate City’s Hunter Collier (Sr.) earned first-team as a utility player.

The J.I. Burton trio of Roy Thacker (Sr., defensive end), Peyton Stallard (Sr., defensive lineman) and Matthew Jones (Sr., offensive lineman) were named to the Group 1A team.

Virginia High School Coaches Association

All-State Football Teams

GROUP 1A

Offensive Player of the Year

Harrison Schaefer, Riverheads

Defensive Player of the Year

Ridge Stokes, Riverheads

Coach of the Year

Robert Casto, Riverheads

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Chandler Branch, Jr., C, Riverheads

Dylan Anderson, Sr., OL, George Wythe

Daniel Edwards, Sr., OL, Galax

Mathew Jones, Sr., OL, John I. Burton

James Rea, Sr., OL, Riverheads

Walker Nowers, Jr. WR, George Wythe

Tyrese Rose, Sr., WR, Sussex Central

Terrell Hundley, Jr., WR, Essex

Ridge Stokes, Sr., TD, Riverheads

Doug Peoples, Jr., RB, Galax

Brady Justice, Sr., RB, Hurley

Harrison Schjaefer, Sr., RB, Riverheads

Cole Blaker, Sr., QB, Narrows

Jacob Adams, Jr., Utility, Altavista

DEFENSE

Zane Seymore, Sr., LB, Patrick Henry

Ben Bishop, Sr., LB, George Wythe

Clyde Edmonds, Jr., LB, Sussex Central

Tayten Sykes, Jr., DB, Hurley

Booger Owens, Sr., DB, George Wythe

Mateo Maulbeck, Sr., DB, Altavista

Natron Lee, Sr., DB, Franklin

Roy Thacker, Sr., DE, John I. Burton

Treyvon Hall, Sr., DE, Sussex Central

Peyton Stallard, Sr., DL, John I. Burton

Brandon Cale, Sr., DL, Chilhowie

Jeffery Maddox, Sr., DL, Riverheads

Taishan Holmes, Sr., DL, Essex

Jordan Stout, Sr., P, Honaker

Markell Moss, Sr., RS, George Wythe

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Gavin Gray, Jr., C, George Wythe

Logan Justus, Jr., OL, Hurley

Steven Farmer, Sr., OL, Altavista

Michael Freeman, JR., OL, Sussex Central

Edward Tynum, Jr., OL, Franklin

Jacob Branham, Sr., WR, John I. Burton

Hunter Eaton, Sr., WR, Honaker

Natron Lee, Sr., WR, Franklin

Colby Rider, Sr., TE, Fort Chiswell

K.J. Cook, WestJr., RB, Parry McCluer

Lamar Lucas, Sr., RB, Colonial Beach

Trevon Hatch, Jr., RB, Sussex Central

Malik Delk, Sr., QB, Sussex Central

Zach Lester, Sr., Utility, Hurley

DEFENSE

Colby Rider, Sr., LB, Fort Chiswell

Tyler Jones, Sr., OB, Covington

Quintin Napper, Sr., LB, Colonial Beach

Lynn Lawson, Sr., LB, Franklin

Matt Thompson, Sr., DB, Pary McCluer

Andrew Cavins, JR., DB, John I. Burton

Kenan Anunay, JR., DB, Central Lunenburg

Tyrese Rose, Sr., DB, Sussex Central

Cody Dales, Jr., DE, Twin Valley

Raymond Alexander, Sr., DE, Central Lunenburg

Josh Cash, Sr., DL, Parry McCluer

Pha’Shard Harris, Sr., DL, Sussex Central

Ridge Stokes, Sr., P, Riverheads

Rinaldo Martina, Sr., K, Riverheads

Natron Lee, Sr., RS, Franklin

GROUP 2A

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Drake Cocks, Sr., C, Appomattox

Josh Clarke, Sr., G, Goochland

Alex Sibert, Sr., G, Central Woodstock

Bryce Carter, Sr., T, Stuarts Draft

XZavier Morgan, Sr., T, Appomattox

James Mitchell, Jr., TE, Union

Codie Howie, Sr., WR, Richlands

Javon Butler, Sr., WR, East Rockingham

Logan Comer, Sr., WR, East Rockingham

Jamorya Cousins, Sr., RB, Graham

Hunter Rogers, Sr., RB, Clarke County

Marcus Burton, Sr., RB, Goochland

Jaylen McNair, Sr., QB, East Rockingham

Logan Surface, Sr., K, Graham

Hunter Collier, Sr., Utility, Gate City

DEFENSE

Clay Brooks, Sr., DE, Goochland

Bryan Wallace, Jr., DE, Clarke County

Landon Lowe, Sr., DL, Richlands

Ricky Mayfield, Jr., DL, Goochland

Jeb Stidham, Jr., DL, Union

Macky Martin, Sr., DL, Clarke County

Brett McDonald, Sr., LB, Clarke County

Donte Vineyard, Jr., LB, Graham

Charles Weatherman, Sr., LB, Buffalo Gap

John White, Sr., LB, Stuarts Draft,

Cordell Mattox, Sr., DB, Goochland

De’Von Graves, Jr., DB, Appomattox

Delonta Kelso, Sr., DB, Appomattox

Calvin Martin, Sr., DB, Goochland

Carter Jamerson, Sr., P, Appomattox

Tre Walker, Sr., Return, Appomattox

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Josh Wallace, Sr., C, Clarke County

Austin Pannell, Sr., G, Appomattox

Ben Reynolds, Jr., G, Giles

Neil Carini, Jr., T, Richlands

Evan Duncan, Sr., T, Union

Brett McDonald, Sr., TE, Clarke County

Taymon Cooke, Jr., WR, Graham

Tyler Hamilton, Sr., WR, Gate City

Kyle Clanton, So., WR, Central Woodstock

Zanthos Hairston, Sr., RB, Martinsville

Izzy Johnston, Sr., RB, Stuarts Draft

Jaquon Durrant, Sr., RB, Dan River

John Luke Asbury, Sr., QB, Richlands

Zach Gordon, jr., K, Goochland

Chris Davis, Sr., Utility, Clarke County

DEFENSE

Hunter Stanley, Jr., DE, Glenvar

Brady Rudd, Sr., DE, Lee

Hunter Riley, Sr., DL, Strasburg

Akria Price, Sr., DL, Martinsville

Chritian Kennedy, Sr., DL, Appomattox

Andrew Dye, Jr., DL, Richlands

Gerran Hinds, Sr., LB, Appomattox

Will Tawney, Sr., LB, Glenvar

james Phillips, Sr., LB, Brunswick

Hunter Grizzle, Sr., LB, Gate City

Ryan Beidleman, Jr., DB, Giles

Carston Shockey, Sr., DB, Central Woodstock

Kwante Rice, Sr., DB, Brunswick

Carson Peck, Sr., DB, Stuarts Draft

Josh Pritchett, Sr., P, Strasburg

Austin Pennington, Sr., Return, Giles