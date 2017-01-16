Tennessee hires Warren away from UNC

In a statement, coach Butch Jones felt said he felt “extremely fortunate” to add someone of Warren’s caliber to “our coaching staff and our defensive meeting room.”

Athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said Warren agreed to a two-year contract worth $450,000 annually.

Warren spent the previous two seasons as North Carolina’s secondary coach. He also was Nebraska’s secondary coach in 2014 and spent nine years on Air Force’s staff, including a stint as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

Martinez was the Vols’ secondary coach for each of Jones’ first four seasons at Tennessee.