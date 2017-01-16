Sensabaugh takes reins of Crockett football program

The David Crockett athletic director announced the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys standout Gerald Sensabaugh as the Pioneers’ new head football coach.

Sensabaugh, who will be at the high school Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet session, said coaching as an assistant at Dobyns-Bennett last season whetted his appetite.

“I had a great time,” said the 33-year-old Sensabaugh. “Early in my football career, I sensed what I wanted to do was coach in some form or fashion. It was always in the back of my mind. I would just like to share my expertise with the kids, and go from there. I’m very excited. It’s a special first opportunity, and I can’t wait to give it my all.”

