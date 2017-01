Former Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars standout Gerald Sensabaugh has interviewed for the position and is believed to be the front-runner.

Crockett has been looking for a head coach since Jeremy Bosken resigned in December.

Pioneers athletic director Josh Kite said late Friday night the school is planning to make an announcement Monday at 5 p.m. in a press release. But he stressed that a final decision on the coach has not been made.

Continue reading at the Johnson City Press.