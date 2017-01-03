Union's Mitchell, Stidham, Gate City's Collier first-team all-state

Mitchell earned first-team honors as a tight end on offense and a linebacker on defense. Stidham was named as a first-team defensive lineman.

Collier made the first-team offense as an all-purpose player and as a first-team defensive back.

Richlands quarterback John-Luke Asbury was voted 2A offensive player of the year, and De’Von Graves from state champion Appomattox earned defensive player of the year honors.

Doug Smith from Appomattox was named the 2A coach of the year.

Virginia High School League

Group 2A All-State Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year

John-Luke Asbury, Sr., Richlands

Defensive Player of the Year

De’Von Graves, Jr., Appomattox

Coach of the Year

Doug Smith, Appomattox

FIRST TEAM

Offense

John-Luke Asbury, Sr., QB, Richlands

Drake Cocks, Sr., C, Appomattox

Josh Clarke, Sr., OL, Goochland

Bryan Wallace, Jr., OL, Clarke County

Bryce Carter, Sr., OL, Stuarts Draft

Xzavier Morgan, Sr., OL, Appomattox

Hunter Rogers, Sr., RB, Clarke County

Jamorya Cousin, Sr., RB, Graham

Marcus Burton, Sr., RB, Goochland

Codie Howie, Sr., WR, Richlands

Javon Butler, Sr., WR, East Rockingham

De’Von Graves, Jr., WR, Appomattox

James Mitchell, Jr., TE, Union

Logan Surface, Sr., K, Graham

Kyle Clanton, So., KR, Central Woodstock

Hunter Collier, Sr., all-purpose, Gate City

Defense

Landon Lowe, Sr., DL, Richlands

Ricky Mayfield, Jr., DL, Goochland

Jeb Stidham, Jr., DL, Union

Bryan Wallace, Jr., DE, Clarke County

Clay Brooks, Sr., DE, Goochland

Brett MacDonald, Sr., LB, Clarke County

Donet Vineyard, Jr., LB, Graham

Charles Weatherman, Sr., LB, Buffalo Gap

James Mitchell, Jr., LB, Union

Hunter Collier, Sr., DB, Gate City

Delonta Kelso, Sr., DB, Appomattox

Calvin MArtin, Sr., DB, Goochland

De’Von Graves, Jr., DB, Appomattox

Carter Jamieson, Sr., P, Appomattox

Tre Walker, Sr., PR, Appomattox

Cordell MAttox, Sr., all-purpose, Goochland

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Jaylen McNair, Sr., QB, East Rockingham

Josh Wallace, Sr., C, Clarke County

Ben Reynolds, Jr., OL, Giles

Evan Duncan, Sr., OL, Union

Alex Sibert, Sr., OL, Central Woodstock

Neil Carini, Jr., OL, Richlands

Zanthos, Hairston, Sr., RB, Martinsville

Izzy Johnston, Sr., RB, Stuarts Draft

Jaquon Durrant, Sr., RB, Dan River

Kyle Clanton, So., WR, Central Woodstock

Tyler Hamilton, Sr., WR, Gate City

Logan Comer, Sr., WR, East Rockingham

Brett MacDonald, Sr., TE, Clarke County

Logan Comer, Sr., K, East Rockingham

Austin Pemmington, Sr., KR, Giles

Chris Davis, Sr., all-purpose, Clarke County

Defense

Macky Martin, Sr., DL, Clarke County

Hunter Riley, Sr., DL, Strasburg

Akria Price, Sr., DL, Martinsville

Hunter Stanley, Jr., DE, Glanvar

Brady Rudd, Sr., DE, Lee

Will Tawney, Jr., LB, Glenvar

John White, Sr., LB, Stuarts Draft

James Phillips, Sr., LB, Brunswick

Hunter Grizzle, Sr., LB, Gate City

Carson Peck, Sr., DB, Stuarts Draft

Ryan Beidleman, Jr., DB, Giles

Carston Shockey, Sr., DB, Central Woodstock

Kwante Rice, Sr., DB, Brunswick

Josh Pritchett, Sr., P, Strasburg

Kyle Clanton, So., PR, Central Woodstock

Jamorya Cousin, Sr., all-purpose, Graham