Union's Mitchell, Stidham, Gate City's Collier first-team all-state

Mitchell earned first-team honors as a tight end on offense and a linebacker on defense. Stidham was named as a first-team defensive lineman.
Collier made the first-team offense as an all-purpose player and as a first-team defensive back.
Richlands quarterback John-Luke Asbury was voted 2A offensive player of the year, and De’Von Graves from state champion Appomattox earned defensive player of the year honors.
Doug Smith from Appomattox was named the 2A coach of the year.
Virginia High School League
Group 2A All-State Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year
John-Luke Asbury, Sr., Richlands
Defensive Player of the Year
De’Von Graves, Jr., Appomattox
Coach of the Year
Doug Smith, Appomattox
FIRST TEAM
Offense
John-Luke Asbury, Sr., QB, Richlands
Drake Cocks, Sr., C, Appomattox
Josh Clarke, Sr., OL, Goochland
Bryan Wallace, Jr., OL, Clarke County
Bryce Carter, Sr., OL, Stuarts Draft
Xzavier Morgan, Sr., OL, Appomattox
Hunter Rogers, Sr., RB, Clarke County
Jamorya Cousin, Sr., RB, Graham
Marcus Burton, Sr., RB, Goochland
Codie Howie, Sr., WR, Richlands
Javon Butler, Sr., WR, East Rockingham
De’Von Graves, Jr., WR, Appomattox
James Mitchell, Jr., TE, Union
Logan Surface, Sr., K, Graham
Kyle Clanton, So., KR, Central Woodstock
Hunter Collier, Sr., all-purpose, Gate City
Defense
Landon Lowe, Sr., DL, Richlands
Ricky Mayfield, Jr., DL, Goochland
Jeb Stidham, Jr., DL, Union
Bryan Wallace, Jr., DE, Clarke County
Clay Brooks, Sr., DE, Goochland
Brett MacDonald, Sr., LB, Clarke County
Donet Vineyard, Jr., LB, Graham
Charles Weatherman, Sr., LB, Buffalo Gap
James Mitchell, Jr., LB, Union
Hunter Collier, Sr., DB, Gate City
Delonta Kelso, Sr., DB, Appomattox
Calvin MArtin, Sr., DB, Goochland
De’Von Graves, Jr., DB, Appomattox
Carter Jamieson, Sr., P, Appomattox
Tre Walker, Sr., PR, Appomattox
Cordell MAttox, Sr., all-purpose, Goochland
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Jaylen McNair, Sr., QB, East Rockingham
Josh Wallace, Sr., C, Clarke County
Ben Reynolds, Jr., OL, Giles
Evan Duncan, Sr., OL, Union
Alex Sibert, Sr., OL, Central Woodstock
Neil Carini, Jr., OL, Richlands
Zanthos, Hairston, Sr., RB, Martinsville
Izzy Johnston, Sr., RB, Stuarts Draft
Jaquon Durrant, Sr., RB, Dan River
Kyle Clanton, So., WR, Central Woodstock
Tyler Hamilton, Sr., WR, Gate City
Logan Comer, Sr., WR, East Rockingham
Brett MacDonald, Sr., TE, Clarke County
Logan Comer, Sr., K, East Rockingham
Austin Pemmington, Sr., KR, Giles
Chris Davis, Sr., all-purpose, Clarke County
Defense
Macky Martin, Sr., DL, Clarke County
Hunter Riley, Sr., DL, Strasburg
Akria Price, Sr., DL, Martinsville
Hunter Stanley, Jr., DE, Glanvar
Brady Rudd, Sr., DE, Lee
Will Tawney, Jr., LB, Glenvar
John White, Sr., LB, Stuarts Draft
James Phillips, Sr., LB, Brunswick
Hunter Grizzle, Sr., LB, Gate City
Carson Peck, Sr., DB, Stuarts Draft
Ryan Beidleman, Jr., DB, Giles
Carston Shockey, Sr., DB, Central Woodstock
Kwante Rice, Sr., DB, Brunswick
Josh Pritchett, Sr., P, Strasburg
Kyle Clanton, So., PR, Central Woodstock
Jamorya Cousin, Sr., all-purpose, Graham