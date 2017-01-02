logo

Virginia Tech Hokies football

Hokies QB Evans, WR Ford declare for draft

Associated Press • Today at 8:41 PM

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans and receiver Isaiah Ford are giving up their final seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

The star Hokies each posted their decisions on their Twitter accounts Monday.

Evans, a junior-college transfer, played one season in Blacksburg. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound junior passed for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 846 yards and 12 scores. He also threw eight interceptions.

Ford was a three-year starter for the Hokies. He leaves as the school’s career leader in receptions (210), yards receiving (2,967) and touchdown catches (24).

Evans and Ford follow star receiver/tight end Bucky Hodges to the pros. Hodges announced last week he was forgoing his final season with the Hokies after posting a career-high 48 catches and a career-best 691 yards receiving along with seven touchdowns.

Hodges closed his collegiate career with 133 catches, 1,747 yards and 20 TDs.

