Hokies QB Evans, WR Ford declare for draft

The star Hokies each posted their decisions on their Twitter accounts Monday.

Evans, a junior-college transfer, played one season in Blacksburg. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound junior passed for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 846 yards and 12 scores. He also threw eight interceptions.

Ford was a three-year starter for the Hokies. He leaves as the school’s career leader in receptions (210), yards receiving (2,967) and touchdown catches (24).

Evans and Ford follow star receiver/tight end Bucky Hodges to the pros. Hodges announced last week he was forgoing his final season with the Hokies after posting a career-high 48 catches and a career-best 691 yards receiving along with seven touchdowns.

Hodges closed his collegiate career with 133 catches, 1,747 yards and 20 TDs.