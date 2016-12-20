logo

Music City Bowl

Academic issues sideline Vols OL Boulware

Associated Press • Dec 20, 2016 at 3:50 PM

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee offensive lineman Venzell Boulware is academically ineligible to participate in the Music City Bowl against No. 24 Nebraska.

Vols coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday that academic issues would prevent Boulware from playing in the Dec. 30 game at Nashville. Jones said that “he’ll be better for it and I know he’ll bounce back.”

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said Boulware would be available for spring practice.

Boulware, a redshirt freshman from Union City, Ga., played in six regular-season games. He made one start at left guard and started Tennessee’s final two regular-season games at right guard.

