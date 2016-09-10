Indians smash-mouth their way to homecoming win

“The plan tonight was simple. Come in, smash them in the mouth and go home with a win,” said D-B junior center Drew Christian.

Christian was part of an offensive line that opened hole after hole between the tackles and paved the way for the Indians to run 52 times for 181 yards. The total came despite losing right guard Jeron Waye to a leg injury on the game’s first play. Peyton Smith and Bradyn Buckles filled in and others rotated along the rest of the line to keep the fresh bodies coming at the Bears.

“We like to run the ball up the middle and we’ve haven’t come across anybody that can stop it,” said Christian, who was flanked by Jacob Bee and Dawson Pierson on the left and Smith, Buckles and Cade Salyers on the right. Plus, the Indians often used a double tight end formation with Carter Holt and Nathan Harding.

The main benefactor was Ian Hicks, who ran 26 times for 165 yards. In relief, Bryce Barrett rushed for two touchdowns and Jackson Wallace one.

“Ian doesn’t stop when he gets hit first. He keeps running,” Christian added. “You can count on Ian to run through people.”

A 54-yard kickoff return by Barrett to open the game resulted in a 32-yard Drew Miller field goal to give the Indians a 3-0 lead. But the Indians couldn’t convert Barrett punt returns of 34 and 40 yards into points later in the first quarter.

Finally, after James Buchanan blocked the first of his two punts, the Indians cashed in on Barrett’s 3-yard scamper for a 10-0 lead. Sevier County answered just 1:44 before halftime when Jeffrey Bersch found Colin Russell for a 16-yard score that cut the lead to three.

But Tribe sophomore quarterback Lendon Redwine, subbing for the injured Cole Maupin, engineered a five-play, 68-yard march capped by back-to-back completions of 24 and 30 yards to Dee Williams to push the margin back to 10, 17-7, at halftime.

“Defense and special teams kept us in the game early,” said D-B coach Graham Clark. “We got our stuff going and a huge two-minute offense after they closed the gap to 10-7. Going back up 10 was a big deal for us.”

Williams led the Tribe with four receptions for 75 yards. Leading receiver Jacob Patton faced tight coverage all night but was key on Williams’ TD, and he started the second-half scoring with a 36-yard touchdown catch of his own.

“The pass to Dee was perfect. He never broke stride across the middle,” Clark said. “And Patton did a good job of cleaning it out. They manned him up most of the night but then they started cheating a little bit with the outside linebacker to help on the run, so Jacob got open and Lendon got it to him between the corner and outside linebacker with another good throw.”

After Buchanan got a hand on another Sevier County punt, Barrett broke two tackles and sprinted through the left side from 15 yards to push the margin to 31-7. On his next punt attempt, Sevier County’s Charlie Brown hit his upback, giving the Tribe possession at the Bears’ 6. Fullback Jackson Wallace dove in for the final yard and a 38-7 cushion on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Sevier County got 53 of its 197 total yards via one play on its ensuing drive when Bersch found Velasquez down the left side. Dillon Hicks scored on a 5-yard run and after a D-B loss of 34 yards on a bad fourth-down punt snap of its own, the Bears navigated 5 yards for their final score capped by a Bersch run.

D-B’s defense held Sevier County to minus-5 yards rushing in the third quarter and surrendered just 37 on the night. Bersch finished with 160 yards passing but was frequently under duress.

“Defensively, I’m really proud of our rushing defense allowing so few yards,” Clark said. “And we got good pressure on the quarterback tonight, best we’ve had.”

Buchanan was spectacular for the Indians at defensive end. The converted linebacker finished with five tackles for loss and two sacks to go with the two blocked punts.

Jacob Roller also had a bushel of tackles from his inside linebacker spot, and Savon Wadsworth was an immovable force on the interior of the defensive line.

“The defensive line play was outstanding,” Wadsworth said. “We got pressure on the quarterback and plugged the holes and stopped the run. We had practiced hard all week and tonight it was payday.”