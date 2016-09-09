The U: Bears overpower Crockett for a 38-10 win

Union, coming off an emotional 28-27 loss to Richlands last week, jumped on top early and used a stingy defensive effort to earn the win.

The Bears offense got on the board early in the first quarter when quarterback Bailey Turner hit Zack Qualls on a 20-yard touchdown strike. Qualls would come up big on the defensive side of the ball on Crockett’s ensuing possession by picking off a pass and weaving his way 36 yards for a touchdown to give Union an early 14-0 lead.

Offensively for the Bears, Turner connected on a 20-yard scoring strike to James Mitchell to make it 21-0.

From there, the Bears defense - led by Jeb Stidham, Tanner Kennedy and Donnie Guerrant - limited the Pioneers to minimal yards on each possession. Crockett was unable to get on the board until a late first-half field goal. A Cameron Fannon interception halted a Crockett scoring threat late in the second quarter and the Bears took a 21-3 lead into the half.

The second half started quick for the Bears as Dakota Owens darted down the home sideline on the first play from scrimmage for a huge gain and Luke Stidham punched in a short touchdown run. Owens would excite the crowd on Union's next possession when he jetted 69 yards down the sideline for another Union touchdown. The Bears would tack on a field goal from Shawn Simon to take a commanding 38-3 lead.

Crockett got a late touchdown against the Union reserves to make the final 38-10.

Union improves to 2-1 on the young season and will start conference play next Friday when they travel to Ridgeview to take on the Wolfpack.

