Arnold accounts for four TDs as Longhorns keep Cougars winless

It was the first victory of the season for Johnson County (1-3) while the Cougars (0-4) are still in search of that initial victory for first-year head coach Chris Steger.

The Cougars’ Carter Manis scooped up a fumble on the Longhorns’ third play of the game and returned it 26 yards for Central’s first touchdown, but the visitors reeled off 32 unanswered points to nail down the nonconference victory.

Steger made sure he congratulated Arnold after the contest and knew what he was capable of doing after watching films of the Longhorns.

“We’re trying to do a few things a little different and still working at it, but sometimes the results are not what you are looking for,” said Steger. “But I can’t fault our kids’ effort. They are playing hard for us. They want to win a game so bad.”

The Johnson County quarterback hooked up with Bud Icenhour on a 38-yard touchdown pass for the Longhorns’ first score, and Gage Hampton added a pair of touchdowns on runs of six and five yards to give the visitors a 25-7 advantage.

Nathan Lane had a pick-six for the Longhorns and Arnold followed with a 47-yard strike to Shane Greer to send the teams to the locker room with the visitors on top 32-7.

Central quarterback Drew Robinette guided the Cougars 71 yards to paydirt on seven plays following the second half kickoff, but Arnold answered with a 48-yard TD pass to extend the advantage to 39-13.

“Arnold is a heck of a football player,” Steger added. “He always gives maximum effort. He really got after it against a great Elizabethton team and a great Hampton team. We knew we would have our hands full with him.”

On its second possession in the second half, Johnson County fumbled the ball at the Cougars’ seven-yard line and Robinette marched his team 93 yards on 10 plays and scored on a 10-yard run. John Weaver added his second PAT of the night.

“They just do a great job to get Arnold the football and he makes plays,” noted Steger. “We’re still working on it, and I know people don’t want to hear it, but it is a process.

“These kids will come back. They are doing everything we are asking them to do. We come back next week and compete again.”