Cougar Den: Longhorns keep Central winless

In the end, 0-3 Johnson County became 1-3 defeating Sullivan Central, 46-20, to deny new Cougar head coach Chris Steger his first win at Central. The loss was the 14th in a row for the Cougars, dating back to the end of the 2014 season.

Like in the home opener two weeks ago, Central stunned its opponent with an early, sudden score. This time, it was the defense that stepped up on the opening drive. On third down, Johnson County fumbled the football and defensive lineman Carter Manis scooped up the loose change and deposited it in the Longhorn end zone. Just like that, the Cougars were up 7-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Johnson County fumbled again and the Cougars pounced setting up the offense inside Longhorn territory. Positive yardage from there had the Cougars inside the 25 and looking to go up by two touchdowns. Unfortunately for Central, a bobbled snap on a fourth down play killed momentum on the drive. JCHS recovered the fumble and, from there, seized control of the game.

Johnson County ran, passed and kicked its way to a bundle of points scoring over 30 unanswered to lead Central 32-7 at the half.

Central came out in the third quarter with thoughts of getting back in the game. The Cougars’ second drive of the second half resulted in another score. Led by a sweet Kelton Moody run of 31 yards, quarterback Drew Robinette finished it off with a bruising keeper from 18 yards out to make the score 32-13. But just as Central inched closer, JCHS kept them at bay, quickly responding with a touchdown of its own to make it 39-13 with 8:46 left in the third quarter.

Late in the third frame, Central came to life again. It started with the Central defense recovering a Longhorn fumble deep near the Cougar goal line. Methodically, the offense responded with an impressive drive highlighted by runs from Nathan Moody and a first down reception from Parker Mumpower. As the fourth quarter began, Central lit up the scoreboard again behind another Robinette touchdown run of four yards.

But as was typical most of the night, the Longhorns kept Central at arm’s length. JCHS took the ball and in just over a minute they hit pay dirt again with another touchdown curbing any thoughts of a dramatic Cougar comeback.

Central (0-4) hits the road next Friday night and heads to Seymour in hopes of giving Steger his first win as head coach and halting a losing streak that has now hit 14.

Sports Live contributor Alan Novak recaps the Central game each week in the Cougar Den at TimesNews.Net. Follow live updates for Sullivan Central on Twitter (@schscougarslive).