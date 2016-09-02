The U: The magic runs out for Union in OT

The back-and-forth contest was dominated by strong defensive efforts by both squads.

Richlands took the opening drive and scored on a touchdown pass early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. From there, the Bears defensive unit went to work - holding the explosive Richlands offense in check for most of the game.

Early in the contest, Union switched gears on offense. The Bears went to a traditional double tight, T formation and Richlands was over-matched for much of the first half. Union got strong runs from fullback Luke Stidham and tailbacks Cameron Fannon and Braxton Zirkle. The Bears punched in a touchdown run by wide receiver James Mitchell on a textbook reverse and Stidham pushed his way in for a short TD run to make the halftime score 13-7.

The two teams exchanged possessions in the third quarter, but both teams struggled to find an offensive groove. The scoreboard was silent until late in the fourth when Union's Mitchell picked off a tipped Richlands’ pass and took it 50 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion made the score 21-7 with 6:22 left in the game.

The Blue Tornado offense then began to click. Back-to-back scoring drives knotted the game at 21 and sent the contest to OT.

Richlands scored on its first possession in the overtime period to make it 28-21. The Bears then scored on their possession to pull within one. Lining up for an extra point, the Bears faked the kick but Richlands was not fooled. The Bears were stopped short, giving Richlands the 28-27 win.

This is the fourth consecutive contest between the teams that has been decided on the final play - with Union coming up short for the first time.

Union returns to action next week as they host David Crockett at Bullitt Park.

SportsLive contributor Brian Falin brings you a recap from The U every Friday at TimesNews.Net. Catch live updates all season long by following the Bears on Twitter (@unionbearslive).