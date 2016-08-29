BMS transforming, temporarily, to largest football stadium

As in days since work began to transform the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway into a temporary football field — and the days until that field will host the much anticipated, long-dreamed-about, finally happening game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Tech Hokies: The Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol.

And it will be one for the record books no matter which side wins the game and the 80-plus-pound trophy. With sold-out grandstand seating and nearly nothing left in temporary seating being added around the infield, it’s being billed as the largest crowd ever to witness a college football game, estimated only at “155,000 plus.”

“The checkered flag dropped for the Bass Pro Shops Center Night Race,” Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway Jerry Caldwell said Monday. “And then the other race began right after that with dump trucks. We had 27 dump trucks lined up ready to go. We brought in 450 dump truck loads of material to raise the infield a little over 3 feet and that has gone really well. We installed that field base and the finish layer, installed the pad, along with the AstroTurf, the field goals and posts have gone in. All the hash marks have gone in and actually curing over the next 24 hours. This week you will see beginning to work out there on the in-fill of the field. We’ll be having 360,000 pounds of material going down on the field — 180,000 in sand and 180,000 in other materials. And they will be grooming that and getting it worked in. We are about 90 percent complete on all the seating and scaffolding that was installed for the frontstretch and the backstretch and in the end zones for the premium seats that are located down here on the infield.”

There’s still work to be done, but much of it is cosmetic. Locker rooms, for example, have been installed and the new carpet is down, but some finishing touches remain to be done.

This Sunday construction will begin for the stage for the Friday, Sept. 9 Honda Ridgeline “tailgate” concert at BMS featuring Kenny Chesney, The Band Perry and Old Dominion. Caldwell said there are still tickets left for that event, which he estimated will likely be the largest concert ever in the Tri-Cities region.

“This has been a tremendous effort,” Caldwell said. “I will just say we’re doing really well with our timing. I don’t want to jinx anything.”

Talk of a football game at BMS, especially one between the Vols and the Hokies, has been around for decades.

“Twenty years ago this was a pipe dream,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith said. “We were in the office — Jerry and Jeff Byrd and my dad, Bruton Smith — and this idea of a football game in the infield came up.”

Smith was asked what he thought when he saw the transformation of BMS when he first saw it Monday, a week after leaving the night race.

“My first impression was just ‘wow,’ ” Smith said.

What does his dad, who first considered the idea 20 years ago, think?

“My dad is a visionary, he’s always teaching me something,” Smith said. “And I love that about him. But literally this year he has not stopped talking about this game. We are huge NASCAR fans and he’s been to every one of our NASCAR races this year and a couple of drag races. But the Battle at Bristol is what he’s been talking about all year, he’s so excited about it.”

People who have never been to BMS might have some trouble envisioning how a football game can be played and, more importantly, viewed at a facility built for racing, Caldwell said — noting they’re probably thinking of other longer tracks, not taking into consideration the half-mile oval layout at BMS.

“There’s not a bad seat here,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said he remembers one UT official’s reaction when a group from the university came up to view the track when negotiations for the game were underway.

“They came over and kind of wanted to see the facility before they agreed to anything,” Caldwell said. “And I remember bringing him across the track right down here and he said ,‘Whoa, wait a minute, this place is just a football stadium, a big football stadium.’ We jokingly say we’re a football stadium on steroids. There’s not a bad seat in the house, without any TVs, and then you add Colossus to the mix and you’re not going to miss anything.”

Colossus is the world’s largest center-hung television, high over the BMS infield, with four 30-foot-by-63-foot television screens that will allow fans to see every play and replay.

“It’s really going to be a fantastic experience for fans when they come here for the game, I think every fan is going to be amazed,” Smith said.

The Battle at Bristol will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, another college football game will take place at BMS, between East Tennessee State University and Western Carolina University.