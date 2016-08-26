Sports Live Friday Night Scoring Updates

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Oak Ridge 27, D-B 7 (2Q)
Cocke County 30, Sullivan Central 7 (2Q)
Tennessee High 17, South 7 (Half)
Boone 14, Cherokee 12 (Half)
North 28, Volunteer 0 (Half)
Greeneville 13, Morristown West 0 (Half)
Hampton 24, Johnson County 7 (Half)
Sullivan East 14, Unicoi County 0 (2Q)
Cosby 27, Unaka 6 (2Q)
Alcoa 31, William Blount 7 (Half)
Jefferson County 19, Carter 14 (2Q)
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Thursday
Union 54, J.I. Burton 13
Friday
Richlands 14, Gate City 7 (2Q)
Central Wise 40, Eastside 0 (2Q)
Ridgeview 60, Jenkins, Ky. 0 (2Q)
Marion 28, Chilhowie 0 (Half)
Tazewell 21, Va. High 14 (Half)
Lebanon 24, Honaker 6 (Half)