Sports Live

Sports Live Friday Night Scoring Updates

• Updated Today at 8:35 PM

Halftime has arrived in several games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Follow of the action live in the Sports Live Red Zone. Here are the latest scores from around the region:

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Oak Ridge 27, D-B 7 (2Q)

Cocke County 30, Sullivan Central 7 (2Q)

Tennessee High 17, South 7 (Half)

Boone 14, Cherokee 12 (Half)

North 28, Volunteer 0 (Half)

Greeneville 13, Morristown West 0 (Half)

Hampton 24, Johnson County 7 (Half)

Sullivan East 14, Unicoi County 0 (2Q)

Cosby 27, Unaka 6 (2Q)

Alcoa 31, William Blount 7 (Half)

Jefferson County 19, Carter 14 (2Q)

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Thursday

Union 54, J.I. Burton 13

Friday

Richlands 14, Gate City 7 (2Q)

Central Wise 40, Eastside 0 (2Q)

Ridgeview 60, Jenkins, Ky. 0 (2Q)

Marion 28, Chilhowie 0 (Half)

Tazewell 21, Va. High 14 (Half)

Lebanon 24, Honaker 6 (Half)

