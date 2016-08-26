It's game day! Share your Sports Live fan photos!

This week, one lucky fan from Northeast Tennessee and another from Southwest Virginia will be randomly selected to win a pair of movie passes from the Times-News!

The weekly winners will be selected by random drawing from all of the photos we receive and will be announced in our Sports Live Fan Photo Gallery (and identified in the caption of their entry) by 11 a.m., each Saturday ~ so be sure to get those photos in during or right after the game!

There are three ways to enter:

1. Email your game day photo to sportslive@timesnews.net. Be sure to include a short caption and your name.

2. Tweet your game day photo with a short caption and mention @tnsportslive on Twitter. Keep in mind, if your tweets are protected, we might not be able to find it.

3. Share the photo on Instagram or Twitter using #tnsportslive. Just be sure your social media settings are public so that we can access the photo for the gallery!

We'll feature all of the photos in our online fan photo gallery at TimesNews.Net each week. So, don’t forget to come back to TimesNews.Net on Saturday to see if you’re a winner! Selected photos may also appear in print. If you have any problems submitting an entry, contact us via email at sportslive@timesnews.net.