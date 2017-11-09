Bluff City UMC: Serving as hands of Christ in community

In the late 1700s in the small town of Bluff City, Tennessee, Edward and Sally Cox used their log cabin to begin holding worship services for their friends and neighbors in the community. Bishop Francis Asbury, who is the father of American Methodism, riding his circuit on horseback, came to the Cox House at least five times for overnight stays.

Today, Bluff City United Methodist Church stately stands at the corner of Cedar and Carter streets as a focal point for worship and service. Connected to the United Methodist structure of Community, District, Holston Conference and denomination, this small congregation is making a direct impact on many different regions of the country and world. With a diverse range of missions and activities that engage all members of the congregation, the Rev. Dan Gray says that they are living the mission statement which is, “To know, love, and serve God as growing disciples of Jesus Christ, and connect people with God’s love.”

From backpack food programs which are a joint initiative with Sullivan County Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank to the support of the Rockhold United Methodist Church Food Pantry, families in need can find solace in gifts of food for them and their children.

“We are continually trying to bless the children in our schools and their families with these food sacks that they receive twice a month,” Gray added. From their own Benevolence Fund for emergency situations to working with the Bluff City Community Aid Fund, Bluff City United Methodist Church works to fill the immediate needs of people in the community. “Our church is in tune with what’s going on in the community, what the needs are, and how we can help,” Gray said.

“One of the things that I think we do well,” Gray said, “is to support missionaries and initiatives abroad. We combine with other churches to make a difference at orphanages in the Sudan and Zimbabwe and schools in Liberia. Our financial offerings help to feed the poorest of the poor and to encourage their parents to make sure their children are educated so their futures will be brighter and more successful. These opportunities give us a way to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” Gray continued.

“We also partner with other local Methodist churches and host a week-long baseball camp in the Czech Republic as an alternative to VBS,” Gray explained. “This introduces the participants to Christ in an exciting and fun way that young people enjoy.”

With the recent hurricane damage in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Bluff City United Methodist Church again answered the call for help by participating in projects that created cleaning kits as well as hygiene bags that contained daily essentials for those in need of a helping hand. They are also currently gathering school kits for Puerto Rican students who are moving to Florida for the school year so their education won’t be interrupted.

One of the most amazing projects on which the church's youth worked was Rise Against Hunger held in August of 2017. In a two-hour period, 100 youth assembled 10,000 soup packages that would each serve six people. “So in a relatively short period of time, those youth prepared 60,000 meals which directly impacted world hunger,” Gray said.

“Paul talks about being the body of Christ and we speak of that idea in church but to actually become the hands of Jesus is exactly what we are called to do in a hurting and aching world,” he explained.

Steeped in rich tradition and a bountiful heritage, Bluff City United Methodist Church carries on the work began decades ago by a loving couple who used their home to reach out to their neighbors.