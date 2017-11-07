A Night to Shine: Gate City church to host prom for people with special needs

GATE CITY – First Baptist Church of Gate City announced last week that it will serve as one of more than 450 churches around the world hosting Night to Shine, a prom for people with special needs.

Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a worldwide movement set to take place in all 50 states and 15 countries around the world. The proms will be held simultaneously on Feb. 9 of next year

“Night to Shine is an incredible night. Lights…music…limos…dancing…and best of all, each honored guest being crowned a king or queen of the prom! I love what one pastor shared with me, ‘We love this event because it smells like Jesus,’” said Erik Dellenback, executive director of the Tim Tebow Foundation. “We continue to be amazed by how God has grown this event into a worldwide movement, celebrating people with special needs. Though the statistics are incredible, it’s not about the numbers. Above everything else, our goal is to share God’s love with people with special needs while giving Him all the glory.”

Background

When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 prom kings and queens. Last February, 375 host churches and 150,000 volunteers celebrated 75,000 honored guests with special needs.

Many churches, including First Baptist Church, have already signed up for next year’s event, which is expected to take place in over 500 locations.

At the event

Every guest of Night to Shine enters the event on a red carpet, complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe-shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner karaoke, prom favors, a Respite Room for parents and caretakers and, of course, a dance floor. It all leads up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

Planning and assistance

As the sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with an official planning manual, guidance from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member and a prom kit, complete with decorations and gifts for the guests.

The foundation has also committed over $3.5 million in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance with hosting the event.

For more information on the Night to Shine prom at First Baptist Church, visit www.fbcgatecity.org. To learn more about the national movement of Night to Shine, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine.