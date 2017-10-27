PHOTO GALLERY: Christian dental mission pulls 198 teeth in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE — This past weekend a Christian dental mission group used its skills to pull nearly 200 teeth in Hawkins County, and if needed, hopefully filled the cavity in a few souls.

For the fifth year in a row, the Rogersville-based Of One Accord ministry hosted a dental mission team from middle Tennessee, but for the first time that team visited Surgoinsville.

Dr. Greg Boston and his wife, Carol, organize a team from Sparta First Baptist to come to Hawkins County twice a year to pull teeth.

They are able to partner with Brentwood Baptist who brings their Mobile Dental Unit from Nashville to ensure this project can be completed.

With two dentists and their support staff working a full day Saturday and half a day Sunday the dental mission saw 54 low-income patients and pulled a total of 198 teeth.

Aside from pulling teeth, over the weekend the group of dental professionals performed 11 x-rays, and Surgoinsville leaders allowed the group to use City Hall to preform the pre-screening dental care and to share the Gospel with each person treated.

Mickey Wilcox, who coordinates Of One Accord's Operation Good Neighbor program, said the dental mission will return next spring.

"Our hope is to eventually set up the mobile Dental Unit in all the Hawkins County communities to share the hope of Jesus through serving the dental needs of our citizens," Wilcoox said. "As a part of our Operation Good Neighbor mission program at Of One Accord Ministry, we are continually looking for constructive ways to serve the people of our community and share the hope of Jesus."