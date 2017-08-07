Extreme makeover: Nonprofit founder has big plans for Sevier Terrace Recreation Center

However, things are about to change. The center will soon have a new owner in Bible Study Two and, if fundraising goes well, a new facility to continue the organization’s mission of helping the youth of our community.

The Sevier Terrace Recreation Center is a park located in the heart of the Sevier Terrace neighborhood. It includes an L-shaped pool and kiddie area, bathhouse and concession building, tennis courts, a basketball court, ball field and picnic pavilion. A neighborhood association has operated the facility in the past.

Residents built the members-only park back in the late 1950s, and it became a hub of activity for families and children through the 1960s and 1970s. But as families aged and children moved away, the park received less and less attention.

In recent years, neighborhood and financial support for the center waned, association members left for one reason or another and the association’s board essentially disbanded.

The board re-formed a few years ago to try to save the property, and members pushed for more interest from the neighborhood, solicited donations and held fundraisers in an attempt to pay off the property’s debt. The center even opened its doors to the public one summer.

Eventually, though, the property was abandoned.

The city explored the idea of taking over the site and using it as a park, but that meant tracking down all of the original owners’ heirs, something that’s not been an easy task.

But that task has since been accomplished by representatives working with Bible Study Two — a Kingsport-based, nonprofit organization that ministers to young boys and girls. All 11 heirs were contacted and each one agreed to sign over the three-acre property to Bible Study Two.

Bob Seymour, the organization’s founder and president, said he has big plans for the old Sevier Terrace Recreation Center.

“As soon as we take possession, we plan to demolish and fill in the old pool, clean up the land, and we need to start a capital campaign to raise money for a building for our activities,” he said.

Seymour founded Bible Study Two in his Fairacres home 13 years ago with four boys, a ministry that was to last only one summer. Today, the program serves 80 to 90 young men each week, focusing on support, caring, concern and development of Bible knowledge.

Two additional ministries have spun off from Bible Study Two — a girl’s edition and Bible Study Xtreme, which combines physical workouts with worship ministry.

Bible Study Two plans to pay off the debts owed on the property — about $5,500 to both Kingsport and Sullivan County in unpaid property taxes, $10,000 to the IRS and possibly a water bill to the city.

Seymour envisions a new building on the property to house all three ministries, along with some recreational amenities, probably a basketball court, a pool and a large field for football and soccer.

Unofficially, a fundraising goal has not been determined, but Seymour said the nonprofit would probably need $500,000. He would love to be in the new building within a year, though he admits that’s a very optimistic goal.