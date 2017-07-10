Hilarious Lisa Harper coming to Kingsport

“It is unusual to use the words hilarious and theological scholar in the same sentence, but that is how Lisa is often described,” said Alice Corker, chairman of the Women's Ministry committee at First Baptist Church.

Harper, who best-selling author and pastor Max Lucado calls one of “the best Bible tour guides around,” will speak at First Baptist Church of Kingsport on Saturday, Aug. 5, as part of a special centennial women’s outreach event.

“The theme of the event is ‘Something New’ as we expect God to give new hope and direction for the new challenges we all face in life,” said Corker. “We hope everyone who attends finds profound inspiration through the message and worship, all the while having a really fun time. Lisa is a highly-accessible speaker and relates well to all ages.”

Advance tickets for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., are $20 each and include a light lunch. The tickets can be purchased online at iTickets.com or in the church office at 200 West Church Circle in Downtown Kingsport. Tickets sold after Aug. 1 will not include lunch, and remaining tickets (if available) will cost $30 at the door.

Speaker Priscilla Evans Shirer says “if anyone can help us to hear, understand and receive the truth of Scripture, it is Lisa Harper. Her God-given ability to not merely teach the Word but package it in a way that stirs the heart and calls to action is incomparable. When she speaks, ears perk up!”

“We have held several small events over the years as a way of bringing the women closer here at church. Oftentimes it’s a Bible study, other times it may be a fun event, such as a class on organizing or decluttering, or a craft class,” Alice said.

“This being Kingsport’s Centennial, we wanted to do something on a larger scale and offer it as a significant outreach for women of all ages around the region. It is a challenge to find a speaker who relates to so many different ages, socioeconomic backgrounds and religious attitudes, but we found a wonderful speaker with Lisa. We welcome women from across our region to join us on Aug. 5.”

Lisa’s vocational resume includes six years as the director of Focus on the Family’s national women’s ministry where she created the popular Renewing the Heart conferences (attended by almost 200,000 women), followed by six years as the women’s ministry director at a large church in Nashville.

Her academic resume includes a Masters of Theological Studies with honors from Covenant Seminary in St. Louis. She is currently featured on the Women of Faith tour and speaks at many other large multi-denominational events, as well as at hundreds of churches all over the world. She has two best-selling, video-based Bible study curriculums with LifeWay, and has written 10 books including “A Perfect Mess: Why You Don't Have to Worry About Being Good Enough for God” and “Stumbling Into Grace: Confessions of a Sometimes Spiritually Clumsy Woman.”

Yet in spite of her credentials, the most noticeable thing about Lisa Harper is her authenticity. She is not a serious, somber soul. She rides a motorcycle, is a single mother with an adopted daughter, describes herself as “A Perfect Mess” and uses colloquial and often humorous expressions for her sermons, such as “Coffee, Books and Bikes,” “Myrtle the Turtle,” “Sacrament of Happy” and “Spiritual Spanx.”

When recently asked about her accomplishments, she responded with a grin saying,”I’m definitely grateful for the opportunities God’s given me, but don’t forget, He often uses donkeys and rocks!”

Lisa Harper's appearance is sponsored by First Baptist Church of Kingsport and 88.3 FM WCQR. Read more about Lisa at lisaharper.net. Order tickets online at www.iTickets.com or call the church office at 423-247-4122.