Faith in Action: Reaching out is just what Crossroads does

On any given weekday evening besides Wednesdays, you might attend a banquet or musical production for a local school, a family or class reunion, a Cub Scout meeting, a business meeting, an event for “special needs” young adults, a Christmas party for senior citizens or a basketball team practice at Crossroads Christian’s large facility in Gray next to Daniel Boone High School. Besides the church facility, the church staff and congregation strive to reach out to not only the surrounding community, but also beyond.

Established and built Nov. 18, 2001, Crossroads Christian Church prides itself in being not only a church, but a family for many members and attendees. “Our congregation has a heart for reaching out to others locally, regionally and worldwide,” says Rob Aubrey.

Reaching out to the community is just what Crossroads does.

Crossroads Christian Church supports local schools like Gray and Ridgeview elementary schools as well as Daniel Boone High School. Many events from sports team practices to plays for the schools are held at the church. They also handle registrations and coach/volunteer recruitment for local sports leagues like Boone Hoops Basketball and Daniel Boone Little League Baseball in coordination with Gray Ruritan. In the fall, the church opens its parking lot and supplies church volunteers for parking for neighboring Daniel Boone High School football games.

Five years ago, Crossroads Christian Church established a community garden. In 2016, over 3,000 pounds of produce from this garden was donated to Second Harvest Food Bank. In partnership with the Gray Community Chest, the church helps individuals in the community by supplying them fresh produce as well. The garden is planned, worked and harvested by church volunteers.

Those with special needs, youth and adults, are welcome to attend events just for them during the year. Baseball for children and adults with special needs through the Daniel Boone Challenger League is led by Kurt Carty and manned with many church volunteers. In February of 2017, they hosted “Night to Shine” - a Christ-centered prom through the Tim Tebow Foundation for those 14 and up with special needs. They look forward to hosting it again in 2018.

Crossroads’ two large annual events are “Candy Carnival” in the fall with games, activities and candy, and Easter EGGstravaganza in the spring for kids through sixth grade. They also participate in the Gray Community Block Party and Gray Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

During the summer, families are invited to attend “Family Nights.” Activities include an outdoor movie, swimming fun at Wetlands Water Park and bowling at Holiday Lanes. The church has very active youth and children’s programs. On Sundays, Kids Church services are held at 9:30 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. There are special weekly Wednesday night programs for kids and students starting at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is looking forward to Vacation Bible School at Crossroads Christian, which is on four consecutive Wednesday evenings through July 5 for ages preschool through sixth grade starting at 6:30 p.m. High school students will be going on a mission trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, in June to serve at various food banks, soup kitchens and ministries in downtown Cincinnati. Ryan Evans is excited to lead students on this trip as the new student minister.

College students and adults will take needed school supplies for an elementary school and serve at local soup kitchens and ministries in Baltimore, Md., during a July 17-23 mission trip. Another mission trip for adults to Alaska will happen July 8-16. Crossroads Christian hosts weekly Celebrate Recovery meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The program is a support group for those with addictions and life challenges to help with their “hurts, habits and hang-ups.”

Rob Aubrey, the campus minister, invites all to come to Crossroads Christian Church saying, “People who make our church their home church do so because they love the family atmosphere; it is a wonderful place for children to grow up in and they learn a lot about Christ.” Sunday meeting times are 9:30 and 10:55 a.m. at 1300 Suncrest Drive in Gray. To learn more about how to become part of Crossroads Christian Church, call 423-477-2229 or visit www.crossroadsgray.org.