Light sabers and life lessons come together at LifeBridge

Vacation Bible School has always been an excellent place to learn more about the Bible, to make new friends, and to enjoy snacks that hit the spot after playing games but LifeBridge Christian Church has added excitement and intrigue to its VBS programs that bring children back year after year.

“There are many wonderful prepared scripts for VBS,” explained Christy Hathaway, VBS Director, “but I found myself adding so much more to what we bought that I decided to write our programs.” Christy began to notice what was trending with children and she crafted VBS programs geared at elevating Bible teachings in a way that really appealed to today’s children. “We don’t give children enough credit for understanding the heart of the gospel,” added Pastor Scott Plyler.

For Christy, it’s a family affair. Sons Tony and Steven, husband Matt and daughter Abby live, breathe, walk and talk VBS. Steven, a sophomore at Dobyns-Bennett, assisted with this year's script by adding Star Wars lingo and character appeal. From video clips to costumes and puppetry, this family devotes their all to making VBS a memorable time for children in the community.

Last year’s “VBS Island” featured a pirate theme with a life-sized shark and a Pirate’s Treasure Hunt. When the treasure was found, the children discovered a Bible and a mirror; “you are the treasure” was the message. The sanctuary was turned into a pirate ship and the stations for learning included “Topsy Turtle Beach” and “Shifty Shark Cove.” Palm trees along with many other impressive decorations brought the Scriptures to life. “One young man from a challenging home environment came up to me with a tear in his eye,” Christy said, “and he told me that his mother always wanted to take him to the beach but they’d never been. He asked if he could take the palm tree home to let his mother see it.” Christy said the memory of seeing that young man walking down the road carrying a palm tree convinced her that she was truly doing God’s work. “Everybody needs a palm tree,” added Pastor Scott, meaning that we each need to feel special as God’s children.

With the sounds of light sabers filling the air and a rather friendly Storm Trooper (Christy’s husband Matt who made his own costume) and a host of Star Wars characters present each night, LifeBridge is bringing its “Star Wars: Battle of the Mind” to Kingsport from 6 to 8 p.m., June 6-8. There will be three nights of action-packed adventure which includes messages from R2D2, Weapon Training gathered from the Sword of the Spirit, and out of this world Galaxy meals. Students will do Chewbacca Crafts, enjoy the Alien Cantina Band, and receive Jedi Code of Honor lessons. To be eligible for opening night prize drawings, children can register online at www.lifebridgechristian.net/vbs. What will the Sanctuary look like on the first night of VBS? If you’ve seen Star Wars you know the possibilities but we can’t release that highly-classified information by orders of Obi Wan Plyler.

As Pastor Scott explained, “Paul says in 1 Corinthians 9:22 ‘I have become all things to all people’ and for me as a follower of Christ, that may mean becoming the Pirate King or a Jedi for the children. But if we touch one child, we have no idea of his/her potential because God multiplies. One seed on good soil expands His kingdom; touching a child's life is priceless.”

Volunteer Joyce Pierson adds, “Where two or more are gathered in my name, there am I with them.” And she goes on to say, “The excitement, the enthusiasm, and His guiding and leading us to do His will are present in our VBS programs. We want the children to know that we care about them and that we want them to walk the right path.”

Full meals are served each evening for the VBS children and volunteers and a Celebration Meal is held on Friday when parents are invited to come enjoy fellowship, food, and to meet the staff members who have led their children through the VBS experience.

“There’s a battle that goes on in our minds each day,” explained Christy, “A battle between light and darkness and truth and lies. We want our children to see and know the truth and guiding light of God’s Word.” And with a touch of uniqueness and costumes that delight even the tiniest child, LifeBridge Christian Church is poised to make galactic history in Kingsport this June.

LifeBridge Christian Church is located at 617 Donelson Drive in Kingsport. Worship services are held at 10:30 a.m., Sundays with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Guests are always welcome. To learn more, pay a visit, check out the website at lifebridgechristian.net or call 423-246-0005.