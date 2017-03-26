Group plans to unite 1,000 churches at worship event in ETSU football stadium

“I got convicted about 100 churches, but the Lord was working on my faith a lot because I was relying on myself to do things instead of relying on the Lord to do things,” Cook said. “The Lord was showing me that I had to rely completely on Him, so He challenged me to 1,000 churches.”

This challenge led to the inception of Adoration 2017: 1,000 Churches Together at East Tennessee State University. The event, which will take place on Oct. 1, aims to bring together 1,000 churches from this region for an evening of prayer, praise and service.

“We want to elevate everyone else around us and elevate Jesus Christ,” Cook said. “I think you do that through service, because ultimately He became nothing, and that’s our role as Christians is to become nothing and serve others. That’s the whole idea behind Adoration is to serve the community and lift up the Lord.”

Since planning for the event began last August, Cook has assembled a core team of current college students and recent college graduates, including Haley Wherry, Halston Freeman, Mason Van Horn, Matthew Holt, Sara Bottomley, Caleb Julian, Brianna Bentley, Kaylee Ottinger and Joshua Bankston. Cook said each person has been assigned a particular area of focus to make the planning process more manageable.

“It’s a huge effort, but it’s so much fun,” Cook said. “One of our main goals for the core team is to enjoy it, because you could get really stressed with something like this. We’re definitely relying on God to help us not get stressed, but there’s a lot of other people helping us with the workload.”

In addition to the core team of planners, the event has received support from many local churches and other organizations, including ETSU campus ministries.

Matthew Holt, stadium and university relations coordinator for the event, said partnering with campus ministries has been a big focus, since these organizations will be acting as hosts.

“I feel like for a lot of folks, if the young people want something to happen, it encourages the older folks, too,” Holt said. “So that’s really going to encourage unity between the churches in our community and the campus as well.”

Another goal of the event is to bring together churches of different denominations. Joshua Bankston, event ambassador coordinator, said this was one of the biggest reasons he decided to get involved.

“I really jumped on the idea of all the denominations being able to come together and worship Christ for a night, because essentially that’s what it’s going to look like in heaven,” Bankston said. “There’s not going to be any denominations or anything, so unity in the body of Christ and glorifying him is really what excited me about this.”

Cook and his team have met with ETSU’s President Brian Noland and Joe Sherlin, vice president for student affairs, both of whom have voiced their support. Though the event is set to take place in the ETSU football stadium, the MSHA Athletic Center, or “Mini Dome,” will be available as a backup location.

Cook said the programming details of the event are coming together, though plans for guest speakers and bands are still in the works. One detail that has been finalized, however, is that the event will feature only local speakers and bands.

“All the people that are taking part in this event are from this community, and we think that’s really important,” Holt said. “We really want to focus on just the people here and what they have to offer and how we can come together behind the cause of the Lord.”

The event will also incorporate a service opportunity, which Cook hopes will address one of the biggest ongoing problems in this region.

“We’re going to try to figure out what the biggest need is in the Tri-Cities,” Cook said. “We want to tackle some of those issues where we live and breathe and eat every single day, right here in our community.”

Registration for the event will launch April 3. To be counted as one of the 1,000 churches at the event, the pastor of each church must sign a commitment form, which states that at least one representative from the church will attend the event.

In addition to church members, the event is open to the entire community, and there will be no cost to attend.

“Jesus Christ poured himself out for the entire world,” Cook said. “So that’s why we adore Him, and that’s why we do these things for other people.”

To register for the event or to learn more, visit www.adorationlife.com starting April 3.