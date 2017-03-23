One year after arson, Church Hill FBC stronger than ever

On March 23, 2016 at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers with the Church Hill Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the FBC located at 202 E. Main Blvd. in Church Hill.

Upon their arrival officers observed flames inside the sanctuary. The Church Hill Fire Department was paged out and responded to the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished by a combination of the sprinkler system and responding firefighters, but the church was heavily damaged by smoke and water.

The culprits also committed petty vandalism by pouring toilet bowl cleaner on the floor, and theft by removing multiple miscellaneous items from the locked music room and then placing the items in a pile outside but then left the items there.

Fires were set near the stage and altar, one in the middle, and the other on the left side on the steps. The value of the fire, smoke, and water damage exceeded $1 million.

That was the Wednesday before Easter, but the congregation at the FBC wasn't going to let an arson shut them down.

"We started meeting over in the activities building and had two services every Sunday throughout the summer," Gerhardt said. "The crowd that we normally have on Sunday morning we couldn't house over here in the activities building because our offices are over here also. We had to go to two services immediately after the fire."

The repairs and renovations took five months, but by the last Sunday in August they were back in their sanctuary.

Gerhardt said it turned out to be a positive experience for the congregation. A little suffering is good for the soul, and after five months on hard metal folding chairs, there were a lot of much improved souls in the crowd.

"We were glad to get back into the sanctuary, but actually the Lord did a wonderful thing with the congregation," Gerhardt said. "They've really pulled together, and we actually had the best summer attendance in services that we've had in years. Even during the summer months when people are away and on vacation, we were running over 400, and that just doesn't happen in the summertime. They really pulled together. They sat on metal chairs instead of a cushioned pew, but I think it actually did the church some good, to not think about our comfort, but to think about, this is what we're here for."

The renovation was rebuilt exactly like it looked prior to the fire, except newer and shinier. It was a heck of a way to get a renovation done, Gerhardt said, but they certainly got a totally refurbished sanctuary when it was all said and done.

One year later the Church Hill FBC continues to welcome record crowds to Sunday services.

"The Lord can take any situation and bring good out of it, and I think he did that here," he added. "There wasn't any time for people to be complaining about what they liked or didn't like. This is the way it was, and we had to pull together, and they did. I never heard one complaint. I never heard anybody say, man I'll be glad when we're out of these metal chairs. and we're back to the way it's supposed to be."

Gerhardt added, "We never did find out who it was, and maybe that's a good thing. This way we don't have anybody with hard feelings toward anybody in particular. It happened, and we dealt with it, and it's in the past."