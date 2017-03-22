Faith in Action: Colonial Heights Christian strives to reach community on a daily basis

At Colonial Heights Christian Church, Senior Minister Phil Roberts says the motto is “our church is a loving family where lives are revolutionized by the grace and truth of Jesus.”

“We believe in every part of that statement and try to live it out daily,” Roberts said.

As such, the church strives to reach out to the community in many ways on a daily basis.

On most every Monday morning starting at 8:30, you will see a long line of cars at Colonial Heights Christian Church. Why? Because the church provides non-perishable and some perishable food to 600-700 disadvantaged families in the church's surrounding area each month. Colonial Heights Christian Church’s Food Pantry has been operating for over 20 years and partners with Second Harvest Food Bank. Amazing volunteer Chad Garland heads up the pantry. After an 8:30 a.m. check-in and pastor’s message, families are given 3-4 boxes of food which are boxed up with love and care by dozens of church volunteers. Each family is eligible for the food pickup one time per month after pre-registering and providing proof of need and residence by calling the church’s main office between 8 a.m. and noon on the Wednesday prior to a Monday pickup date. A first-time, one-time $5 box fee is paid upon first pickup.

Colonial Heights Christian Church supports up to 20 missions locally and worldwide in countries like Asia, Africa, South America and Europe. In 2016, they raised over $37,000 through a fund initiative to help build homes in Romania for homeless gypsies. Representative adult or youth church groups traveled to Romania in 2012, Mexico City in 2013, Brazil in 2015, Romania in 2016 and are currently planning their next mission trip.

Twice per year, a mission group led by Carroll Clark travels to places like Harlan, Ky., where they spend time renovating, improving and cleaning homes for families in need. The group participates in both small and large projects, like roofing, flooring, home repair and general cleaning. Their next trip is planned for April 22.

Colonial Heights Christian Church has hosted two special events - a spring prom and a fall ball - featuring special needs students each year for the past five years. These events include music, activities, refreshments, a red-carpet arrival and dancing.

This year, the church is excited to announce a brand new Easter program to be held on April 13-14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors ages 5 and up will be guided through a family-friendly, multi-sensory experience along the pathway that Jesus took entitled “Journey to the Cross.” A nursery will be provided for kids under 5.

Colonial Heights Christian Church was founded on March 16, 1958. Often called the “A-frame church,” the church’s original A-frame building was dedicated June 30, 1963. In 1983, the church expanded with the addition of “The Annex.” Then, in 1992, the church held its first service in a new sanctuary. Other expansions took place between 2000 and 2003 before a new Family Life Center was built in 2011. In addition to being used by the church, the Life Center is also utilized by various community organizations and special groups by reservation.

Every Sunday Colonial Heights Christian Church has both a traditional service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and a contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. in the adjoining Life Center. Sunday School classes for all ages are also held at those times. Children’s Church is at 10:30 a.m., Sundays. Each Wednesday evening, the church serves a fellowship meal from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations for the meal are required by the preceding Monday. Youth ministry for students in grades 7 through 12, named 6:18, starts at 6:18 p.m. and is led by Youth Minister Aaron Tyree. The Route 56 program for fifth- and sixth-graders and Kid City activities for younger kids also meet on Wednesday nights.

Colonial Heights Christian is located at 105 Meadowview Lane in Kingsport. To learn more about the church, call the office 423-239-2500 or visit www.chcckpt.org.