Sisters get ready for the Race for the Cure

On race day, you are sure to see the three sisters walking together, proudly wearing their pink Survivor sashes. Linda is a 40-year Survivor, Sandra a 30-year Survivor and Jean a 27-year Survivor. They had no family history of breast cancer, so when Linda was diagnosed at the age of 29, their journeys began. Sandra was next to be diagnosed at the age of 35, and then Jean at the age of 40.

Each of their diagnoses and treatments was different. Sandra said, “Even with watching Linda go through her surgery and treatment first, nothing could have prepared her for her surgery.”

They all agreed if it had not been for each other, immediate family and close friends, they would have never gotten through it. They are now more than sisters; they are fellow Survivors.

Now that the sisters have a family history of breast cancer, two of their three daughters have undergone genetic testing. One of the daughters tested positive for both the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene. Since this puts her at a higher risk of having breast cancer, she has had a hysterectomy and double mastectomy at the age of 32.

All three sisters now belong to a support group and realize in discussing with others in their group how far research has improved the chances of early diagnoses and successful treatment of this disease. Plus, people are talking about breast cancer and sharing their stories, which has helped bring awareness to early detection.

This is why the Race for the Cure is so important to the trio. Not only is it a celebration of the years they have survived, but also a reminder that no matter your age, your ethnicity or your socioeconomic status, you or someone you know will be impacted by breast cancer. In 2017, it is estimated that among U.S. women there will be 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 40,610 breast cancer deaths.

Komen East Tennessee is proud to be a part of the Komen family, and we want to honor these amazing women and Susan Komen with our fight. Susan’s sister, Nancy Brinker, made a promise to do everything she could to fight breast cancer — and she is. In East Tennessee, there are many sisters, mothers, daughters, husbands, family and friends making this same promise. And because there is still breast cancer, there is still a battle to fight. After 11-plus years as the Tri-Cities Race for the Cure, we are excited to be getting closer and closer to the finish line and working to ensure no one is in this battle alone. You can join the Sunshine Girls in the fight against breast cancer by participating in the Tri-Cities Race for the Cure on Saturday, May 13!

To register or for more information about the upcoming Tri-Cities Race for the Cure, visit www.KomenEastTN.org or call (423) 765-9313.