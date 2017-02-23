Faith in Action: First Presbyterian Church marks 100 years of service to community

Beyond the church’s gorgeous building and rich history is the “church” itself - encompassing its members, staff and volunteers who have always been very active in Kingsport and other communities.

A very important outreach is Meals on Wheels. Partnering with other churches, lunches are prepared onsite and delivered to area residents enrolled in the program Monday through Friday. The church’s Clothes Closet, established in 1956, provides clothing and shoes for those in need. It is housed in the basement of the church and is chaired by long-time volunteer Don Thompson. Annually, they have a back-to-school party and a Christmas party.

First Presbyterian partners with St. Dominic Catholic Church to host homeless families through an Interfaith Hospitality Network/Family Promise program. They also support The Oasis where homeless or at-risk women are provided a safe place for basic needs and support. First Presbyterian partners with the Kingsport Community Ministry Center for those in crisis, works with Holston Habitat for Humanity, supports DB Excel school, serves a monthly dinner at the Salvation Army and has a ladies’ Knitting Group that makes prayers shawls for those needing to feel prayers and God’s love.

Each Wednesday fall through spring, the church hosts a Church Night Supper for fellowship at 5:30 p.m. Family Camp is a weekend retreat held annually in late winter at Holston Presbytery Camp and Conference Center in Banner Elk, N.C. with winter activities. Other yearly events are Soup Fest, Chili Cook-off, All-Church Picnic, Caroling and Chili and Trunk-or-Treat. In the spring, there will be a prayer vigil and Stations of the Cross on Good Friday and an Easter egg hunt on Palm Sunday.

The youth and children at First Presbyterian are very active. In February, the youth lead an entire worship service from preaching to music. Children also participate regularly in worship.

“This allows everyone to see the gifts the youth and children have,” says Russ Pearson, Director of Discipleship. The youth occasionally participate in service projects like Second Harvest Food Bank and other organizations. Additionally, they go on a mission trips during the summer. There is a week-long summer camp at Holston Presbytery Camp and an annual high school conference in Montreat, N.C. The church’s week-long Vacation Bible School has been a summer staple since 1923. Sunday youth ministry times are 4 to 5 p.m. for fifth- through seventh-graders and 5:30 to 7 p.m. for eighth- through 12th-graders. Children’s Center, operating since 1996, is an onsite preschool.

Abroad, First Presbyterian sponsors missionaries in Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Guatemala. Through Living Waters for the World, they install water purification systems for safe drinking water in these communities. Each year, a group travels to Guatemala City to work with a sister congregation, Bethel Presbyterian Church. There have been youth mission trips to Mexico, Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, Ill., and to an Indian reservation in Oklahoma.

First Presbyterian Church will celebrate its Centennial with a weekend filled with events, March 18-19, according to Dee Dee Dietrich, the centennial chairperson. Sunday school is held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Sundays, with worship times at 8:45 and 11 a.m., Sundays. To visit the church or donate to the Clothes Closet, you can find them at 100 West Church Circle in Kingsport. For more information, call 423-245-0104 or visit the website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.