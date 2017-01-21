Kingsport church aims to help people 'Disagree in Love'

The event, called “The Conversation Matters: How to Disagree in Love,” will be held Jan. 28 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, located at 100 E. Church Circle. It will include discussions on divisive topics such as sexuality, guns, abortion and immigration.

“We want to equip people to be able to have those conversations in their own lives, whether it be with their family, their friends, in their workplaces or wherever they have these conversations,” said the Rev. Harrison Bell, associate pastor at the church.

Bell said the need for the event became apparent during the most recent election cycle when many people, including Christians, became divided over presidential candidates and other political issues.

“We have this idea that we want to be the light of the world and that as Christians, instead of disengaging from things that are important in society, we need to engage in things that are important in society and be a leading voice in that,” he said.

Bell said the church held a similar event nearly two years ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court voted to legalize same-sex marriage.

“People sat around tables and we moderated questions for them, so everybody at a table would share the same question,” Bell said. “We had about three or four questions that we went through with them. We’re using that method with part of what we’re doing with this event.”

Bell said the event is an offshoot of his current sermon series, “Issues that Divide: How to Build Bridges and Tear down Walls.” His series began with homosexuality and gun control and will continue with sermons on abortion and immigration.

“One of our presuppositions in doing this is that on each of these issues, there are faithful Christians who find themselves disagreeing,” Bell said. “We believe that the church should be a place where people can come together, and that even though we might not change each other’s minds on some of the issues, there are opportunities to build bridges.”

The event will begin with a teaching period, during which participants will learn about concepts such as empathy, vulnerability, active listening, humility and forgiveness.

Then, teachers for the event will model a conversation as the participants are eating lunch. Bell said this will prepare the participants for the second half of the event, in which they will practice having these conversations themselves.

“It will be around these key questions that’ll help people empathize with one another and hopefully help them see a different point of view,” Bell said.

The event will be held in the church’s fellowship hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch and resources will be provided, and there is no cost to attend.

By holding this event, Bell hopes that people will feel more equipped to discuss controversial issues in a Christ-like manner.

“We want our church to do this, but really all Christians should,” Bell said, “because what we want to do is to train Christians to be influencers in our community on some of these divisive issues.”

The event is limited to approximately 150 people. Those who would like to participate should register by Wednesday by calling (423) 246-4471. For more information, visit www.fbsumc.org.