MLK parade organizer looks to the future as the event grows every year

Turns out, another milestone will be celebrated this year as well.

The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day Parade is almost 20 years old and just like Kingsport’s centennial, participants are looking back at past accomplishments and looking forward to future goals.

“The growth of the King holiday celebration in Kingsport is a testament to how far we have come living his dream of equal rights for all,” says general overseer Rev. Ronnie Collins, organizer of the parade. “Keep in mind that although Kingsport is 100 years old, for 80 of those years there were no organized commemorations in his honor in the Model City. But what is a model city? It’s a community where everyone is part of what’s going on. Everybody is included in decision-making. Over the years, bridging the gaps and discussing our differences, even when we agree to disagree, has laid the cornerstone for where we are today. We’ve still got a long way to go, but the positive effect is growing and folks are embracing and welcoming it.”

It wasn’t always that smooth, Collins remembers.

“It was rough in the beginning 20 years ago,” he says. “The first march was in 1998, and it began with threats and opposition from folks not used to what we were trying to do. People had the notion that we were marching against something. For years, we could not march up Center Street. Our marches began on Main Street, went down to Shelby Street, turned right, and ended at Glen Bruce Park. The First Baptist Church was gracious in letting us come inside for programs and activities for the people. Those events were great and folks learned a lot from them. But we always wanted to be on Center Street because all of Kingsport’s important parades were on Center Street. Main Street was Main Street, but Center Street was Kingsport’s Main Street downtown. Everything changed in 2001 when our group was approached by the Community Unity group with the idea of doing a parade on Center Street to celebrate Dr. King, instead of a march. Rather than marching against something, we would do a parade to celebrate something. It made perfect sense. We could honor Dr. King’s memory by voicing the issues on the minds of the people, but do it in a way that invites participation from all of Kingsport’s citizens, not just the people in the parade. “

Collins says as a result, the parade has grown every year.

“It’s involvement like that I feel Dr. King would have wanted,” he says. “His message of equality for all was not just for African-Americans, but for all citizens in the community.”

The parade begins at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the intersection of East Sevier Avenue and Center Street in the Rikki Rhoton Allstate Insurance Company’s parking lot. It culminates with a rally at the Kingsport City Hall on Shelby Street. Sponsors of the parade include Food City, the City of Kingsport, Office Depot, Joshua Generation, My Brother’s Keeper, Putting Babies First, the Tennessee & Virginia Fellowship Against Racism, H.O.P.E., New Vision and Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency.

The public is invited to participate in the free event.

Dinner for all

Also celebrating 20 years in Kingsport’s Centennial Year, is the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day luncheon, also a free event.

The dinner is significant in that participants feel the way to a person’s heart... is through the stomach.

“The dinner is one big happy family,” says Johnnie Mae Swagerty, whose New Vision Youth co-sponsors the event. “From all over the city, people coming together to fellowship. The dinner is really where “unity makes the community.” It doesn’t matter about race, religion, rich or poor.. when you come to get that free meal and this year it’s homemade spaghetti from Delores Delaney and her folks, nothing gets issues heard and problems solved better than that.”

Swagerty remembers how the luncheon has grown over the years.

“When we first started, it was just a neighborhood thing,” she says. “Folks in the community enjoying the dinner, seeing folks they hadn’t seen in a while, music playing and what seemed like just a little community gathering. When we coupled it with the parade, folks were able to come over after the parade rally downtown and have a good meal. All that walking makes you hungry, and if you’ve got something on your mind that needs discussing, the luncheon was the best place to do it. If you didn’t know where to turn, just talking about it with somebody made you feel better. You might also learn where to get answers.”

“Over the years, we solved a lot of community and even some world problems that way,” she laughed.

The M. L. King Day dinner will be held in the Riverview Community Room at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center on Wheatley Street in Kingsport. It begins at 1 p.m. on Monday.

A candlelight vigil

Probably the most moving event of the King Day celebration is the annual Candlelight Vigil held later on M. L. King Day.

This ceremony is actually older than the other M. L King Day commemorations. Organizers say the vigil was prompted by a tragic event in the Riverview neighborhood years earlier of an innocent child out playing, who was caught in the crossfire of drug dealers in the neighborhood.

“The Candlelight Vigil started from the passing of four-year old Jalissa Ferguson in 1994,” Swagerty says. “Jalissa was one of our New Vision Youth members. The other kids were so torn up by her death that they just wanted to do something to remember her. They grew up with her, went to school with her, played with her, and they were still hurting long after she was killed. It still hurts today.”

Swagerty says back then, the emotions were still raw when the group approached Jalissa’s family about doing something to honor her memory .

“A candlelight vigil seemed the right thing to do because that could be done on the kids’ level and they would be able to understand and channel their grief,” she remembers. “Jalissa’s life meant something, and her friends in New Vision Youth didn’t want her to be forgotten. The family gave us permission to hold that commemoration. When the Dr. King marches and parades started, we got the idea to make the Candlelight Vigil part of that commemoration. Over time, it evolved into not just a celebration of Jalissa’s life, but also many different people lighting candles to honor the people in their own lives and neighborhoods who made a difference in Kingsport.”

Swagerty says, memories last forever. The Candlelight Vigil keeps alive the spirit of those long gone.

“If we didn’t do a candlelight vigil,” she says, “nobody would remember the good things that folks have done, not just for any one community or neighborhood, but for all of Kingsport. Today, we have business leaders, government people, police, fire, neighborhood services folks and then just people from families in Kingsport, all lighting candles and saying a few words in memory of loved ones. It’s one of the most solemn services the city has all year, and we invite people to come down, bring a candle, and share in the experience of remembering their own loved ones. Not one candlelight vigil goes by, that a few tears are not shed.”

All of it because of a little girl, Swagerty says, “whose smile would light up the room whenever she came into it.”

“Jalissa Ferguson was a ray of sunshine,” she remembers. “She was one of us. What happened to her should not have happened and the Candlelight Vigil that began because of her, honors people like her who have left us. Their memories are with us forever.”

The Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6 PM on Monday, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 712 E. Sevier Avenue in Kingsport.

Both the luncheon and the candlelight vigil are sponsored by South Central Kingsport Community Development Inc. and the New Vision Youth, in partnership with AKA sorority, Eastman Chemical, the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department and Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority.