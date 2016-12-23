First Baptist opens 'new front door' for 100th Christmas

The new “front door,” as Pastor Marvin Cameron calls it, is a 22,500-square-foot wing located at the corner of W. Sullivan and Clay streets. In addition to the new wing, FBC renovated 15,000 square feet of existing space.

Now, the classrooms for all children, ages birth through 8th grade, are either new or renovated.

“We want it to be the new front door for the church. Church Circle will never change, but we want (the new wing) to be the front door people see,” Cameron said. “If you look at the windows facing town, three crosses are in the windows. We want those to signify the grace of Jesus, to be an architectural symbol of what we believe to be important — the love of Christ.”

FBC will open and unveil the wing on Christmas Eve with a contemporary service at 4 p.m. and a traditional service at 5:30 p.m. Payton Miller of Kingsport, known for painting “the Rock” at the University of Tennessee campus, has painted a special backdrop of the three wise men, which is on display in the atrium of the new wing.

Because of the holidays, Cameron said Sunday school classes will not be held until Jan. 8.

The expansion provides new and renovated classrooms for elementary and middle school aged children, with accent walls and bright colors. A welcome center atrium is on the first floor for multipurpose gatherings, and a walk-up entrance rounds out the features of the new wing. The building also serves as a connector between the main sanctuary and the fellowship hall.

In addition to the expansion, the church did $220,000 of improvements to the sanctuary — upgrades to sound and lighting and some limited modifications to the stage in order to give the room a more contemporary feel.

“It’ll be our 100th Christmas we’ve been on this circle, so there’s a lot of synergy,” Cameron said. “We’re really pleased with the contractor, and I think it’s going to be a special day for us. We’re encouraging people to bring their kids and enjoy celebrating the birth of the Lord.”

Groundbreaking for the $6.1 million project took place in August 2015 with construction starting soon after. All along, the work was expected to take about a year to complete.

This marks the first significant campus expansion in more than 40 years. The last major renovation — a $3.5 million project — took place in 1992.

The original chapel of First Baptist dates back to 1917. In 1927, the original chapel was maintained but expanded to its current size. An adjacent building where the classrooms are currently located was built in 1960, and in 1971 another building was erected that now includes church offices, the gymnasium and dining hall.