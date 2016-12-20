Faith in Action: Sunnyside is a church about people

While telling this story, a tear comes to the eye of Todd Latham, Pastor of Youth and Children, at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport.

“You see. Our church is about people. They are what is important and what makes this church,” he proclaims.

Reaching out to people in both the local community and those far away is something the members of Sunnyside have been doing since its official founding in 1947 and, before that even, when it met in a one-room schoolhouse.

Not only do the church youth reach out to people on the streets of New York City, but also in Downtown Kingsport. It has become very common to see a group of youth from Sunnyside Baptist conducting Prayer Walks along the sidewalks downtown.

Pastor Todd is very proud of the youth at Sunnyside. They are very active in assisting Second Harvest Food Bank, Girls Inc., Salvation Army, Backyard Bible Clubs, Fun Fest and other churches. They participate in construction, evangelism, homeless assistance, soup kitchen volunteerism, Food Insecure ministry, Part of the Solution (POTS) ministry and much more. In local schools, they assist with the “See you at the Pole” national movement and members of the church staff provide school crisis counseling when needed. During high school football season, Sunnyside offers a great alternative for post-game fun and activities at their 5th Quarter Outreach every Friday night.

Sunnyside Baptist Church has many community outreach programs and ministries involving children, youth and adults. Across the street from the main church is the older building which houses a food pantry and clothes closet in back. It is open Monday evenings and Wednesday mornings for those in need in the surrounding community. The church is very active in supporting and providing volunteers at the TLC Community Center and at Abortion Alternatives Women’s Center in Elizabethton, Tenn. Run by Angie Odom, the center not only reaches out to young mothers but also to their families.

Children’s and family programs include the AWANA program on Wednesday nights during the school year, Vacation Bible School through grade 5 and VBX for grades 6-8 the first week in June as well as children’s camp later in June. The church is an Upward basketball and cheerleading facility in winter for grades 3-6 and offers a summer basketball camp for grades 2-9. Sunnyside hosts a Fun Fest block party, an Easter Egg Hunt at Warriors’ Path State Park and health clinics annually. KACHEA Homeschool Co-op meets at the church every Tuesday.

Sunnyside’s very popular puppet ministry entertains people of all ages at other churches, nursing homes, special school functions and during Fun Fest.

Annual Christmas projects include packing and sending shoeboxes (140) for Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry, hosting an Angel Tree for TLC Community Center to support families in need and placing luminaries at East Lawn Cemetery in memory of lost loved ones.

Besides New York, church members travel on mission trips to God of Second Chances Ministry in Nicaragua, Haiti, Washington, D.C. and Belize. Church member Gomer Williams is presently a permanent missionary in Ghana.

“Sunnyside has grown tremendously in the last 10 years,” Pastor Todd said.

Presently, the church is building a new larger sanctuary.

Weekly Sunday worship times are Sunday School at 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship and Children’s Church at 10:30 a.m. and Evening Worship at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays, AWANA, Youth Edge and Bible Study are held at 6:30 p.m.

The pastor of the church is Dr. Roy D. Graves.

If you are looking for a church where people and community outreach are the heart of the church, visit Sunnyside Baptist Church at 406 Cooks Valley Road in Kingsport. To learn more, visit the church website at www.sunnysidebaptistchurch.org or call 423-288-5081.