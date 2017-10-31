Zipper Face, Pennywise and the Coppertone Girl bring home top prizes at Rogersville Trunk-or-Treat

ROGERSVILLE — Although Jason, the Hulk, Michael Myers, and other traditional Halloween characters were out in full force Tuesday evening in Rogersville, it was the non-traditional costumes and decorations that garnered the judges’ favor.

Zipper Face, Pennywise, Chicken Little and the Coppertone Girl were the the top prize winners at the ninth annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Main Street.

But the nearly 400,000 pieces of free candy were the real star of the show.

With 30 “trunks” handing out three or four pieces of candy to more than 3,000 children, there was a lot of sugar changing hands — and undoubtedly a lot of sugar-addled children giving Mom and Dad grief at bedtime.

Organizers printed up 2,500 free passes that were handed out to children as they entered the festival. Officials ran out of cards around 7 p.m., and kids were still going through at 8:30.

Event chairperson Melissa Nelson said far more than the 3,000 anticipated children showed up, and some “trunks” found themselves making emergency candy runs before the end of the night.

Businesses, churches and various agencies and organizations stationed their decorated “trunks” along Main Street, handing out candy to costumed kids.

There was a competition for the best decorated trunk, which was won by Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, anchored by its Zipper Face nurse, whose costume was definitely among the most photographed.

Everyone who participated was a winner.

However, the Times-News reporter in attendance and Nelson agreed on their own top four list of best decorated booths which included (in no particular order) the sheriff’s boot hill and posse with a live horse and mostly dead outlaw; Christian-Sells Funeral homes’ “Star Wars” ensemble; the Boy Scouts’ “Jurassic Park” theme; and Promises Medical Group and “The Wizard of Oz” complete with yellow brick road.

There was also a kids costume contest, with Pennywise winning the 8-13 category, Coppertone Girl winning the 4-7 group and Chicken Little winning the 3 and under group.